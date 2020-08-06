SBK vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - August 6th, 2020

As the league phase of the Emirates D10 League comes to an end, the playoffs are upon with table-toppers Sharjah Bukhatir taking on the ECB Blues in Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

Both sides have been the best of the lot in this competition. Sharjah won nine out of their ten games in the league phase ,although their only loss came against ECB Blues. Despite having a strong roster, ECB Blues are prone to the odd upset as they come into this game on the back of a loss to Fujairah Pacific Ventures.

With the likes of Chirag Suri and Vritya Aravind firing on all cylinders, ECB Blues are firm favourites for this game. However, Sharjah Bukhatir can't be written off, especially with the quality at their disposal.

Thus, a titanic encounter awaits us on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Sharjah Bukhatir

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

ECB Blues

Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind

Predicted Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir

F Ahmed, C Rizwan, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, H Rahman, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal

ECB Blues

R Mustafa, C Suri, V Aravind, M Usman, M Boota, T Ali, A Raza, K Daud, M Khan, K Meiyappan and A Shetty

Match Details

Match: Sharjah Bukhatir vs ECB Blues

Date: 6th August 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

A decent pitch awaits the two sides on Thursday with something in it for everyone. While the spinners have extracted considerable turn off the surface, the batsmen have made good use of the relatively small boundaries at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With this being a knockout fixture, both sides would look to bat first and eye a score of 110, which should be a very competitive score at this venue.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SBK vs ECB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, R Mani, C Suri, K Shah, J Shamzu, U Ali, R Mustafa, A Anwaar, S Ramesh, A Raza and A Shetty

Captain: V Aravind, Vice-Captain: U Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, M Usman, C Suri, K Shah, J Shamzu, U Ali, R Mustafa, A Anwaar, H Bilal, A Raza and A Shetty

Captain: R Mustafa, Vice-Captain: U Ali