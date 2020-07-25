SBK vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 25th, 2020

The final Emirates D10 League game on Saturday pits Sharjah Bukhatir against ECB Blues at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

The ECB Blues have had a great start to the tournament as they notched up a massive 164 in a win against Team Abu Dhabi, while their first game ended in a tie. On the other hand, Sharjah gave a good account of themselves against Fujairah, courtesy of an excellent bowling performance.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper with either side possessing a good bowling attack, with the likes of Chirag Suri and Ahmed Raza set to feature in this game. Thus, a very competitive match awaits T10 fans as the league table slowly takes shape with each passing game.

Squads to choose from

Sharjah Bukhatir

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

ECB Blues

Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind

Predicted Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir

F Ahmed, C Rizwan, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, H Rahman, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal

ECB Blues

R Mustafa, C Suri, V Aravind, M Usman, M Boota, T Ali, A Raza, K Daud, J Siddique, K Meiyappan and A Ayaz

Match Details

Match: Sharjah Bukhatir vs ECB Blues

Date: 25th July 2020, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai is a belter, which is just what the doctor ordered for a game of T10 cricket. The pitch has something in it for the batsmen and bowlers, with a competitive game on the cards on Saturday. With the lights coming into play in this game, both teams could opt to bowl first and restrict the opposition to less than 100, which is about par on this surface

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SBK vs ECB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, C Suri, M Usman, U Ali, C Rizwan, K Daud, R Mustafa, R Mani, J Siddique, K Meiyappan and G Gopalakrishnan

Captain: C Suri, Vice-Captain: R Mustafa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, C Suri, M Boota, U Ali, C Rizwan, A Raza, R Mustafa, R Mani, J Siddique, K Meiyappan and S Ramesh

Captain: R Mustafa, Vice-Captain: C Rizwan