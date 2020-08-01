SBK vs FPV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - Aug 2nd, 2020

The third and final Emirates D10 League game of the day pits Fujairah Pacific Ventures against table-toppers Sharjah Bukhatir at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Sharjah Bukhatir have been the standout team in the competition as they currently top the table. Their opponents, Fujairah Pacific Ventures, haven't done too bad with just two losses in six games. However, one of those losses this came at the hands of Sharjah Bukhatir.

With both teams looking in good form into this game, we can expect a very competitive match in Dubai on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Sharjah Bukhatir

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir

R Mani, K Shah, F Ahmad, U Ali, S Ramesh, Rizwan CP, J Shamzu, M Farooq, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan and H Bilal

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

W Muhammad, A Sharafu, B Hameed, A Khan, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, H Tahir, I Shah, S Sharma, S Piya and H Khalid

Match Details

Match: Sharjah Bukhatir vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Date: 2nd August 2020, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

Batsmen should enjoy the conditions at this venue with scores of over 100 being notched up at an alarming rate. However, the bowlers should get the ball to move around, making for a competitive clash between bat and ball. Both teams should look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being par on this surface.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SBK vs FPV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Ahmed, U Ali, K Shah, C Rizwan, W Muhammad, R Mani, A Khan, A Anwaar, S Ramesh, S Sharma and S Piya

Captain: W Muhammad, Vice-Captain: U Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Ahmed, U Ali, L Hazrat, B Hameed, W Muhammad, R Mani, A Khan, A Anwaar, S Ramesh, S Sharma and G Gopalakrishnan

Captain: R Mani, Vice-Captain: W Muhammad