SBK vs FPV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - Aug 2nd, 2020

The third and final Emirates D10 League game of the day pits Fujairah Pacific Ventures against table-toppers Sharjah Bukhatir at the ICC Academy in Dubai.
Sharjah Bukhatir have been the standout team in the competition as they currently top the table. Their opponents, Fujairah Pacific Ventures, haven't done too bad with just two losses in six games. However, one of those losses this came at the hands of Sharjah Bukhatir.
With both teams looking in good form into this game, we can expect a very competitive match in Dubai on Sunday.
Squads to choose from
Sharjah Bukhatir
Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.
Fujairah Pacific Ventures
Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.
Predicted Playing XIs
Sharjah Bukhatir
R Mani, K Shah, F Ahmad, U Ali, S Ramesh, Rizwan CP, J Shamzu, M Farooq, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan and H Bilal
Fujairah Pacific Ventures
W Muhammad, A Sharafu, B Hameed, A Khan, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, H Tahir, I Shah, S Sharma, S Piya and H Khalid
Match Details
Match: Sharjah Bukhatir vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures
Date: 2nd August 2020, at 11:30 PM IST
Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai
Pitch Report
Batsmen should enjoy the conditions at this venue with scores of over 100 being notched up at an alarming rate. However, the bowlers should get the ball to move around, making for a competitive clash between bat and ball. Both teams should look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being par on this surface.
Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Ahmed, U Ali, K Shah, C Rizwan, W Muhammad, R Mani, A Khan, A Anwaar, S Ramesh, S Sharma and S Piya
Captain: W Muhammad, Vice-Captain: U Ali
Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Ahmed, U Ali, L Hazrat, B Hameed, W Muhammad, R Mani, A Khan, A Anwaar, S Ramesh, S Sharma and G Gopalakrishnan
Captain: R Mani, Vice-Captain: W MuhammadPublished 01 Aug 2020, 20:34 IST