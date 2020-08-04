SBK vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - Aug 5th, 2020

Match 27 of the Emirates D10 League 2020 pits Team Abu Dhabi against table-toppers Sharjah Bukhatir.

Sharjah Bukhatir have been rampant in the competition with just one loss in nine games. With the likes of Umair Ali and Renjith Mani in fine form, they are the hot favourites to win it all.

On the other hand, Team Abu Dhabi haven't had the best of times in this competition. Despite having a good squad at their disposal, they are placed at the bottom of the points table. However, they are still in with a chance of making the playoffs.

With their backs up against the wall, Abu Dhabi should put in a good performance against heavyweights Sharjah in what promises to be an exciting clash in Dubai.

Squads to choose from

Sharjah Bukhatir

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

Team Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir

K Shah, R Mani, U Ali, F Ahmad, Rizwan CP, S Ramesh, J Shamzu, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, N Shibu and H Bilal

Team Abu Dhabi

K Smith, O Hassan Shah, A Abid, G Cremer, R Ali, A Lakra, G Farid, R Bhatia, D Khan Orakzai, V Vijayan and G Murtaza

Match Details

Match: Sharjah Bukhatir vs Team Abu Dhabi

Date: 5th August 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

With a change in venue for this Emirates D10 league fixture, both sides would be looking to bat first to make good use of the conditions first up. The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium should be similar to the one at the ICC Academy. The bowlers should get some help off the surface, with 100 being a competitive total at this venue.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SBK vs TAD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Ahmad, A Abid, U Ali, C Rizwan, G Cremer, G Farid, R Mani, A Anwaar, D Khan, G Gopalakrishnan and S Ramesh

Captain: U Ali, Vice-Captain: R Mani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Smith, A Abid, U Ali, O Hassa, G Cremer, G Farid, R Mani, A Anwaar, D Khan, G Gopalakrishnan and S Ramesh

Captain: R Mani, Vice-Captain: G Cremer