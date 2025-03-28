SBS vs KBR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Match 14

The 14th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see Store Bay Snorkelers (SBS) squaring off against Kings Bay Royals (KBR) at the Shaw Park in Scarborough on Saturday, March 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SBS vs KBR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Kings Bay Royals have won one of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Pigeon Point Skiers by eight wickets. Store Bay Snorkelers, on the other hand, are winless in their last three matches. They lost their last match of the season to Pirates Bay Raiders by nine wickets.
The two teams have played four head-to-head matches. Store Bay Snorkelers won three matches, while Kings Bay Royals have won only one match.
SBS vs KBR Match Details
The 14th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on March 29 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game is set to begin at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SBS vs KBR, 14th Match
Date and Time: 29 March 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough
Pitch Report
The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Store Bay Snorkelers and Pirates Bay Raiders, where a total of 253 runs were scored at a loss of four wickets.
SBS vs KBR Form Guide
SBS - Won 0 of their last 3 matches
KBR - Won 1 of their last 4 matches
SBS vs KBR Probable Playing XI
SBS Playing XI
No injury updates
D Williams (wk), E Nicholson, D Davis, D Charles, S Johnson, A Persaud, A James, J Jagessar, K Lynch, Z James, and X Reid.
KBR Playing XI
No injury updates
N Sookdeosingh, M Deyal, A Rambaran, O James, K Ramdoo, K Isaac, J Mills, D Murray (wk), Q Brooks, K Thomas, and D Shanghie.
SBS vs KBR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
D Williams
D Williams is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match because he is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. He has smashed 74 runs in the last three matches. D Murray is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
N Sookdeosingh
N Sookdeosingh and K Ramdoo are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Sookdeosingh is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has smashed 32 runs in the last two matches. L Simmons is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
A Rambaran
K Alleyne and A Rambaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Rambaran will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 175 runs and taken three wickets in just four matches. M Deyal is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Q Brooks
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Thomas and Q Brooks. Both pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Brooks will complete his quota of overs. He has taken three wickets in the last four matches. K Lynch is another good bowler for today's match.
SBS vs KBR match captain and vice-captain choices
A Rambaran
A Rambaran is one of the most crucial picks from Kings Bay Royals, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings for his team and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 175 runs and taken three wickets in just four matches.
K Alleyne
K Alleyne is one of the most crucial picks from the Store Bay Snorkelers squad. He is in superb form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will open the innings for his team and complete his quota of overs. He took one wicket and scored 62 runs in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for SBS vs KBR, 14th Match
M Deyal
K Alleyne
A Rambaran
D Williams
A Persaud
Store Bay Snorkelers vs Kings Bay Royals Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Store Bay Snorkelers vs Kings Bay Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: D Williams
Batters: N Sookdeosingh, Q James, K Ramdoo
All-rounders: A Persaud, D Charles, M Deyal, K Alleyne, A Rambaran
Bowlers: K Thomas, Q Brooks
Store Bay Snorkelers vs Kings Bay Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: D Williams
Batters: N Sookdeosingh, L Simmons, K Ramdoo
All-rounders: A Persaud, D Charles, M Deyal, K Alleyne, A Rambaran, K Isaac
Bowlers: Q Brooks
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️