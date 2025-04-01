SBS vs KBR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Match 22

The 22nd match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see the Store Bay Snorkelers (SBS) square off against the Kings Bay Royals (KBR) at the Shaw Park in Scarborough on Wednesday, April 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SBS vs KBR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Kings Bay Royals have won two of their last seven matches. They won their last match against the Pigeon Point Skiers by 37 runs. The Store Bay Snorkelers, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches. They lost their last match to No Mans Land Explorers by seven wickets.

These two teams have played five head-to-head matches. The Store Bay Snorkelers won four matches, while the Kings Bay Royals have won only one match.

SBS vs KBR Match Details

The 22nd match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on April 2 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game begins at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SBS vs KBR, 22nd Match

Date and Time: 2 April 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Kings Bay Royals and Pigeon Point Skiers, where a total of 243 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.

SBS vs KBR Form Guide

SBS - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

KBR - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

SBS vs KBR Probable Playing XI

SBS Playing XI

No injury updates

D Williams (wk), E Nicholson, D Davis, D Charles, S Johnson, A Persaud, A James, J Jagessar, K Lynch, Z James, and X Reid.

KBR Playing XI

No injury updates

N Sookdeosingh, M Deyal, A Rambaran, O James, K Ramdoo, K Isaac, J Mills, D Murray (wk), Q Brooks, K Thomas, D Shanghie

SBS vs KBR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Williams

D Williams is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. He has smashed 144 runs in the last five matches. D Murray is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

L Simmons

N Sookdeosingh and L Simmons are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. L Simmons is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has smashed 113 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last four matches. O James is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

A Rambaran

K Alleyne and A Rambaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Rambaran will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 193 runs and taken 6 wickets in just six matches. J Alfred is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Jagessar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Govia and J Jagessar. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Jagessar will complete his quota of overs. He has taken five wickets in the last four matches. D Davis is another good bowler for today's match.

SBS vs KBR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Rambaran

A Rambaran is one of the most crucial picks from Kings Bay Royals, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings for his team and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 193 runs and taken 6 wickets in just six matches.

K Alleyne

K Alleyne is one of the most crucial picks from the Store Bay Snorkelers squad. He is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will open the innings for his team and complete his quota of overs. He has taken 2 wickets and smashed 130 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for SBS vs KBR, 22nd Match

K Alleyne

A Rambaran

L Simmons

D Williams

A Persaud

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Kings Bay Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Kings Bay Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Williams

Batters: N Sookdeosingh, O James, K Ramdoo, L Simmons

All-rounders: A Persaud, D Charles, J Alfred, K Alleyne, A Rambaran

Bowlers: J Jagessar

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Kings Bay Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Williams

Batters: O James, L Simmons

All-rounders: A Persaud, D Charles, J Alfred, K Alleyne, A Rambaran, M Deyal

Bowlers: J Jagessar, M Govia

