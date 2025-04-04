SBS vs MIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Match 27

The 27th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see Store Bay Snorkelers (SBS) squaring off against Mt Irvine Surfers (MIS) at the Shaw Park in Scarborough on Friday, April 4. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SBS vs MIS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Mt Irvine Surfers have won six of their last nine matches. They won their last match against Kings Bay Royals by 10 wickets. Store Bay Snorkelers, on the other hand, have won three of their last eight matches of the tournament.

These two teams have played five head-to-head matches. Store Bay Snorkelers have won two matches, while Mt Irvine Surfers have won three matches.

SBS vs MIS Match Details

The 27th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on April 4 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game will start at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

SBS vs MIS, 27th Match

Date and Time: 4 April 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Mt Irvine Surfers and Kings Bay Royals, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets.

Ad

SBS vs MIS Form Guide

SBS - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

MIS - Won 6 of their last 9 matches

SBS vs MIS Probable Playing XI

SBS Playing XI

No injury updates

D Williams (wk), E Nicholson, D Davis, D Charles, S Johnson, A Persaud, A James, J Jagessar, K Lynch, Z James, and X Reid.

MIS Playing XI

No injury updates

A Shehzad (wk), K Kallicharan, S Rambaran, S Duncan, C Thurton, S Peters, K Dillon, S Thomas, R Jaipaul, and S Roopnarine.

Ad

SBS vs MIS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Shehzad

A Shehzad is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for his team and can once again perform well. He has smashed 111 runs in the last five matches. D Williams is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

L Simmons

L Simmons and K Kallicharan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Simmons is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order and also bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 178 runs and taken five wickets in the last six matches. R Lezama is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

All-rounders

K Alleyne

K Alleyne and A Persaud are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Alleyne will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 162 runs and taken four wickets in just six matches. S Roopnarine is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

R Jaipaul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Jagessar and R Jaipaul. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Jaipaul will complete his quota of overs. He has taken 13 wickets in the last nine matches. M Govia is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

SBS vs MIS match captain and vice-captain choices

L Simmons

L Simmons is one of the most crucial picks from Store Bay Snorkelers, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 178 runs and picked up five wickets in the last six matches.

K Kallicharan

K Kallicharan is one of the most crucial picks from the Mt Irvine Surfers squad. He is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order. He also bowled two overs in the last match. He has smashed 357 runs and taken one wicket in the last nine matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for SBS vs MIS, 27th Match

K Kallicharan

S Rambaran

K Alleyne

L Simmons

M Govia

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Mt Irvine Surfers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Mt Irvine Surfers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Shehzad

Ad

Batters: K Kallicharan, L Simmons

All-rounders: S Rambaran, S Roopnarine, K Alleyne, A Persaud

Bowlers: S Duncan, R Jaipaul, J Jagessar, M Govia

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Mt Irvine Surfers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Shehzad

Ad

Batters: K Kallicharan, L Simmons

All-rounders: S Rambaran, S Roopnarine, K Alleyne, A Persaud, D Charles

Bowlers: R Jaipaul, J Jagessar, M Govia

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️