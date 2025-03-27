SBS vs PBR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Match 11

The 11th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see Store Bay Snorkelers (SBS) squaring off against Pirates Bay Raiders (PBR) at the Shaw Park in Scarborough on Thursday, March 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SBS vs PBR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Pirates Bay Raiders have won their last three matches. They won their last match against Store Bay Snorkelers by 44 runs. Store Bay Snorkelers, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches. They lost their first match to Mt Irvine Surfers by just 18 runs.

These two teams have played five head-to-head matches. Store Bay Snorkelers won three matches while Pirates Bay Raiders have won two matches.

SBS vs PBR Match Details

The 11th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on March 27 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

SBS vs PBR, 11th Match

Date and Time: March 27, 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between King Bay Royals and Pigeon Point Surfers where a total of 238 runs were scored at a loss of five wickets.

Ad

SBS vs PBR Form Guide

SBS - L L

PBR - W W W

SBS vs PBR Probable Playing XI

SBS Playing XI

No injury updates

D Williams (wk), E Nicholson, D Davis, D Charles, S Johnson, A Persaud, A James, J Jagessar, K Lynch, Z James, X Reid

PBR Playing XI

No injury updates

E Lewis, N Stewart, M Richards, S Duncan, M James, K Richards, M Komal (wk), D Thomas (wk), J Telemaque, R Forde, J Gangoo

Ad

SBS vs PBR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Williams

D Williams is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. He has smashed 38 runs in the last two matches. S Duncan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Lewis

E Nicholson and E Lewis are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. E Lewis is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has already smashed 252 runs in the last three matches. S Johnson is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

M Richards

D Charles and M Richards are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Richards will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 45 runs and taken four wickets in just three matches. A Persaud is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Stewart

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Forde and N Stewart. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Stewart will bat in the top order for his team and complete his quota of overs. He has taken three wickets and smashed 107 runs in just three matches. J Telemaque is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

SBS vs PBR match captain and vice-captain choices

E Lewis

E Lewis is one of the most crucial picks from Pirates Bay Raiders as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings for his team. He has already smashed 252 runs in the last three matches.

N Stewart

N Stewart is another crucial pick from the Pirates Bay Raiders squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. Stewart will open the innings for his team and complete his quota of overs. He has taken three wickets and smashed 107 runs in just three matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for SBS vs PBR, 11th Match

M Richards

N Stewart

E Lewis

A Persaud

D Williams

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pirates Bay Raiders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pirates Bay Raiders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Duncan, D Williams

Ad

Batters: E Lewis, E Nicholson

All-rounders: A Persaud, D Charles, M Richards

Bowlers: R Forde, J Telemaque, X Reid, N Stewart

Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pirates Bay Raiders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Duncan, D Williams

Ad

Batters: E Lewis, E Nicholson, S Hooper

All-rounders: A Persaud, D Charles, M Richards

Bowlers: R Forde, J Telemaque, N Stewart

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️