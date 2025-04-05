SBS vs PPS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Match 29

The 29th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see Store Bay Snorkelers (SBS) squaring off against Pigeon Point Skiers (PPS) at the Shaw Park in Scarborough on Saturday, April 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SBS vs PPS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.
Pigeon Point Skiers have won four of their last nine matches. Their last match of the season against Pirates Bay Raiders was abandoned due to rain. Meanwhile, Store Bay Snorkelers, have secured three victories in nine appearances.
These two teams have played four head-to-head matches. Store Bay Snorkelers have won all the matches.
SBS vs PPS Match Details
The 29th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on April 5 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SBS vs PPS, 29th Match
Date and Time: 5th April 2025, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough
Pitch Report
The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.
The last match played at this venue was between No Mans Land Explorers and Pirates Bay Raiders, where a total of 280 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.
SBS vs PPS Form Guide
SBS - Won 3 of their last 9 matches
PPS - Won 4 of their last 9 matches
SBS vs PPS Probable Playing XI
SBS Playing XI
No injury updates
D Williams (wk), E Nicholson, D Davis, D Charles, S Johnson, A Persaud, A James, J Jagessar, K Lynch, Z James, X Reid
PPS Playing XI
No injury updates
J Kent (wk), A Providence, D Moore, H Boyce, A Alexander, J Bootan, A Desvignes, J Boyce, B Melville, D Roberts, S Sheppard
SBS vs PPS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
J Kent
J Kent is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for his team and can once again perform well. He has smashed 161 runs in the last seven matches. D Williams is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
L Simmons
L Simmons and A Cooper are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. L Simmons is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order and also bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 235 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last seven matches. E Nicholson is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
K Alleyne
K Alleyne and J Bootan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. J Bootan will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 198 runs and taken 6 wickets in just eight matches. A Persaud is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
J Jagessar
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Jagessar and D Davis. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Jagessar will complete his quota of overs. He has taken 10 wickets in the last seven matches. M Govia is another good bowler for today's match.
SBS vs PPS match captain and vice-captain choices
L Simmons
L Simmons is one of the most crucial picks from Store Bay Snorkelers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 235 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last seven matches.
J Bootan
J Bootan is one of the most crucial picks from the Pigeon Point Skiers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 198 runs and taken 6 wickets in just eight matches.
5 Must-Picks for SBS vs PPS, 29th Match
K Alleyne
L Simmons
J Bootan
A Providence
A Cooper
Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Kent
Batters: A Cooper, L Simmons
All-rounders: K Alleyne, A Persaud, J Bootan, A Providence, N Ali
Bowlers: D Davis, J Jagessar, M Govia
Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Kent
Batters: A Cooper, L Simmons
All-rounders: K Alleyne, A Persaud, J Bootan, A Providence, N Ali, D Charles
Bowlers: J Jagessar, M Govia
