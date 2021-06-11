SCE vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel 1st Semi-final - June 12, 2021

SC Europa will face Kummerfelder Sportverein in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Kiel at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Saturday.

SC Europa have had a pretty inconsistent run in the ECS T10 Kiel so far. They won and lost four games apiece in the league phase, finishing third in Group B. However, they produced a clinical performance in their quarter-final encounter against 1.Kieler HTC, winning the match by 17 runs.

Kummerfelder Sportverein, on the other hand, have been one of the best teams in the ECS T10 Kiel. They finished atop Group B after winning seven out of their eight league stage games. They then beat First Contact by 19 runs in the quarter-finals to book their place in the last four. Given their form, Kummerfelder Sportverein, who have already beaten SC Europa twice this season, will start as favorites in the first ECS T10 Kiel semi-final.

Squads to choose from

SC Europa: Sahel Darwish (c), Akif Hameed, Amjad Zazai, Atiqullah Bawar, Bilal Shinwari, Dawood Aryubi, Dev Rana, Hamza Muhammad, Hedayatullah Ibrahimkhel, Hikman Shinwari, Israfeel Aryubi, Kashif Abbasi, Khan Oriakhel, Khawaja Khalid, Mohibullah Nayel, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Mohsin, Nader Fakhry, Rahim Khan, Rahim Zazai, Samiullah Habibi, Shabeer Arabzaie, Umar Farooq, Wahidullah Amini, Wajid Khan, Yasir Thara

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Adhyay Datta, Ahmed Musaddiq, Asad Khan, Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Chandana Pushpalal, Delawar Khan, Dilraj Singh, Finn Sadarangani, Hazrat Said, Imran Khan, Israr Khan, Malith Herath, Muhammad Samiullah, Noor Wali, Pratip Datta, Rajan Sharma, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Saied Sadat, Shekib Naibkhail, Shoaib Azam, Sulaiman Kakar, Victor Moyo, Zaid Hasan

Predicted Playing XIs

SC Europa: Sahel Darwish (c), Wahidullah Amini, Bilal Shinwari, Israfeel Aryubi, Hikman Shinwari, Samiullah Habibi, Shabeer Arabzaie, Wajid Khan, Muhammad Mohsin (wk), Umar Farooq, Mohibullah Nayel

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Shoaib Azam (c), Ahmed Musaddiq, Dilraj Singh, Victor Moyo, Shekib Naibkhail, Zaid Hasan (wk), Hazrat Said, Ashish Sharma, Asad Khan, Avi Soni, Safiullah Ahmadzai

Match Details

Match: SC Europa vs Kummerfelder Sportverein

Date and Time: June 12th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kiel Cricket Ground is an excellent one to bat on, with teams consistently posting big runs on this ground. Sides batting first have won more games at the venue than the chasing teams in the ECS T10 Kiel. Another solid batting track is likely to be in store on Saturday.

ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCE vs KSV)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dilraj Singh, Shoaib Azam, Israfeel Aryubi, Asad Khan, Ahmed Musaddiq, Victor Moyo, Bilal Shinwari, Sahel Darwish, Wahidullah Amini, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said

Captain: Ahmed Musaddiq. Vice-captain: Israfeel Aryubi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohibullah Nayel, Shoaib Azam, Israfeel Aryubi, Ashish Sharma, Ahmed Musaddiq, Shekib Naibkhail, Bilal Shinwari, Sahel Darwish, Wahidullah Amini, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said

Captain: Ahmed Musaddiq. Vice-captain: Wahidullah Amini

Edited by Samya Majumdar