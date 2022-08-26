SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20

Scotland Women (SC-W) will take on Fairbreak-XI (FB-XI) in the first T20I match of their three-match T20 series at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Friday, August 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 prediction.

The first T20 will be played on Friday as part of a mission to promote gender equality on a truly global scale. Scotland Women will be led by Katie McGill, and the team will include key players like Becky Glen, Aitken Drummond, and Samantha Haggo, while FairBreak-XI's key players include Poppy McGeown, Gunjan Shukla, and Yasmin Daswani.

SC-W vs FB-XI, Match Details

The first match of the Scotland Women vs FairBreak XI T20 Series between Scotland Women and FairBreak XI will be played on August 26 at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The game is set to take place at 07:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SC-W vs FB-XI, 1st T20, Scotland Women vs FairBreak-XI

Date & Time: August 26, 2022, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh

Live Streaming: Fancode

SC-W vs FB-XI, Pitch Report

The pitch at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh seems to be a balanced one. However, bowlers are expected to get more help off the surface than batters who'll need to take their time to get going. Anything above 130 could be a par score.

SC-W vs FB-XI Probable Playing 11 today

Scotland Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Scotland Women Probable Playing XI :

Ellen Watson, Becky Glen, Ikra Farooq, Lorna Jack, Katie McGill (c), Abbi Aitken, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Hannah Rainey, Sam Haggo, Ailsa Lister

FairBreak XI injury/team news

No injury concerns.

FairBreak XI Probable Playing XI :

Yasmin Daswani, Kerry Tomlinson, Roberta Avery, Laura Bailey, Mariko Hill, Poppy McGeown, Zainab Khan, Gunjan Shukla, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Sonali Patel, Jo Foster

SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Yasmin Daswani (265 runs in 25 T20 matches, Average: 13.90)

Daswani is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who is a regular member of the Hong Kong national team. She has been effective with the bat in her T20 career so far, scoring 265 runs at an average of 13.90 in 25 games.

Top Batter Pick

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson (77 runs & 2 wickets in 4 one-day matches, Average: 19.20)

Tomlinson is a right-handed batter and a part-time leg-break bowler who has played a key role for her national team so far. She has scored 77 runs at a strike rate of 30.20 in just four ODI games. She is a must-have player for your SC-W vs FB-XI fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Katie McGill (158 runs & 30 wickets in 31 T20 matches)

McGill is a fantastic all-rounder with incredible stats. She has picked up 30 wickets at an economy rate of 5.92 and has scored 158 runs in 31 T20 matches. McGill is an excellent SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 fantasy side pick.

Top Bowler Pick

Gunjan Shukla (9 wickets in 5 T20 matches, Average: 5.80)

Gunjan Shukla has been a wicket-taker for her side and has done an excellent job in this format. She has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 2.60 and has scored three runs in five T20 games.

SC-W vs FB-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Katie McGill

She is a top all-rounder and a player to watch out for on in the series. She is also a good medium-fast bowler with an accurate line and length. Given her exceptional abilities, she is a good choice for captaincy in today's game.

Mariko Hill

She is an experienced middle-order batter with international experience. She has amassed 494 runs and has scalped 17 wickets in just 29 T20 games. With such impressive stats, Hill could be a great option for the vice captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats (T20I) Becky Glen 238 runs and one wicket in 28 games Hannah Rainey 4 runs & 8 wickets in 18 games Roberta Avery 15 wickets & 325 runs in 24 games Sam Haggo 38 runs & 6 wickets in 10 games Ellen Watson 72 runs in 10 games

SC-W vs FB-XI match expert tips 1st T20 match

Katie McGill has been outstanding in this format so far, scoring valuable runs in the top order and consistently providing breakthroughs for her side when needed. She is expected to perform well with the added responsibility of leading the team, as she generally performs well under pressure, making her an excellent candidate for today's outing.

SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20, Head To Head League

SC-W vs FB-XI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Ellen Watson

Batters: Becky Glen, Ikra Farooq, Kerry Tomlinson, Roberta Avery

All-Rounders: Mariko Hill, Poppy McGeown, Katie McGill

Bowlers: Gunjan Shukla, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Priyanaz Chatterji

SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20, Grand League

SC-W vs FB-XI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Yasmin Daswani

Batters: Becky Glen, Kerry Tomlinson, Roberta Avery

All-Rounders: Mariko Hill, Poppy McGeown, Katie McGill, Abbi Aitken

Bowlers: Gunjan Shukla, Hannah Rainey, Priyanaz Chatterji

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee