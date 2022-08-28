SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd & 3rd T20

Scotland Women (SC-W) will take on Fairbreak-XI (FB-XI) in the second and third T20I matches of their three-match T20 series at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Sunday, August 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction for today's match.

After the first match is called off, both teams will be looking to take an early lead and solidify their chances of winning the series. The Scottish batters showed their power in the abandoned game of nine overs, smashing 87 runs without losing a wicket.

They are expected to lead the pack once more in this crucial game. Meanwhile, Fairbreak-XI can count on Mariko Hill, Gunjan Shukla, and Kerry Tomlinson to deliver strong performances on Sunday.

SC-W vs FB-XI, Match Details

The second and third matches of the Scotland Women vs FairBreak XI T20 Series between Scotland Women and FairBreak XI will be played on August 28 at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The first game is scheduled for 3.00 p.m. IST, while the second is scheduled for 7.00 p.m. IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SC-W vs FB-XI, 2nd & 3rd T20, Scotland Women vs FairBreak-XI

Date & Time: August 28, 2022, 03.00 pm IST & 07.00 pm IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh

Live Streaming: Fancode

SC-W vs FB-XI, Pitch Report

The pitch at Grange Cricket Club is ideal for batting, with little assistance for bowlers. The pacers didn't have much movement in the previous game, allowing batters to trust the carry off the surface and play their shots freely. Batting first will be the preferred option, with the pitch greatly assisting the batter.

SC-W vs FB-XI Probable Playing 11 today

Scotland Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Scotland Women Probable Playing XI:

Katie McGill (c), Ailsa Lister (wk), Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Megan McColl, Becky Glen, Priyanaz Chatterji, Hannah Rainey, Ikra Farooq, Abbie Hogg.

FairBreak XI injury/team news

No injury concerns.

FairBreak XI Probable Playing XI:

Sonali Patel, Bhavika Gajipra, Gunjan Shukla, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Mariko Hill, Yasmin Daswani, Kerry Tomlinson, Roberta Avery, Laura Bailey, Zainab Khan, Poppy McGeown.

SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ailsa Lister (265 runs in 25 T20 matches, Average: 13.90)

Lister scored 51 runs off 33 balls at a strike rate of 154.55, including nine fours and one six in the previous game. She is also an excellent wicketkeeper, making her an excellent choice for your SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 team.

Top Batter Pick

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson (77 runs & 2 wickets in 4 one-day matches, Average: 19.20)

Tomlinson is a right-handed batter and a part-time leg-break bowler who has played a key role for her national team so far. Although she did not bat in the previous game, she is a must-have player for your fantasy cricket team, as per our SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Katie McGill (158 runs & 30 wickets in 31 T20 matches)

McGill is a fantastic all-rounder with an impressive list of stats to her name. She has picked up 30 wickets at an economy rate of 5.92 and has scored 158 runs in 31 T20 matches. McGill is an excellent SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 fantasy side pick.

Top Bowler Pick

Gunjan Shukla (9 wickets in 5 T20 matches, Average: 5.80)

Gunjan Shukla has been a wicket-taker for her side and has done an excellent job in this format. She is expected to lead her team's bowling lineup in the series decider.

SC-W vs FB-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Katie McGill

She is a top all-rounder and a player to watch out for on in the series. She has served her team well in all formats and set an example by leading her team from the front on multiple occasions, allowing her to play a key role in the series decider game.

Mariko Hill

She is another top all-rounder with an impressive track record. She has amassed 494 runs and has scalped 17 wickets in just 29 T20 games. Given her all-round skill-set, Hill could be a great option for the vice captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats (T20I) Abbi Aitken 32 runs in the 1st T20 Hannah Rainey 4 runs & 8 wickets in 18 games Roberta Avery 15 wickets & 325 runs in 24 games Sam Haggo 38 runs & 6 wickets in 10 games Ellen Watson 72 runs in 10 games

SC-W vs FB-XI match expert tips 2nd & 3rd T20 matches

Batters have been seen enjoying the conditions the most on Scotland pitches, scoring runs with an average of around 10.00 in the previously abandoned game. Considering both teams are loaded with hitters, we recommend picking the most number of batters, all-rounders, and bowlers who will bowl their full quota.

SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd & 3rd T20, Head To Head League

SC-W vs FB-XI Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ailsa Lister

Batters: Becky Glen, Ikra Farooq, Kerry Tomlinson

All-Rounders: Mariko Hill, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Katie McGill, Megan McColl

Bowlers: Gunjan Shukla, Sonali Patel, Ruchitha Venkatesh

SC-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd & 3rd T20, Grand League

SC-W vs FB-XI Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ailsa Lister

Batters: Becky Glen, Roberta Avery, Kerry Tomlinson

All-Rounders: Mariko Hill, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Katie McGill, Megan McColl

Bowlers: Gunjan Shukla, Sonali Patel, Hannah Rainey

