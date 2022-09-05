SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

Scotland Women (SC-W) will lock horns with Ireland Women (IR-W) in the first T20I at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Monday, September 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction fantasy tips for today's match.

Scotland and Ireland begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers preparations with a three-match T20I series. The Irish have played some good cricket over the last year or so, competing against the likes of Pakistan and Australia. However, the Scots are also a competitive team, with the trio of Sarah Bryce, Kathryn Bryce, and Abtaha Maqsood featuring in The Hundred. The previous series between the two sides saw Ireland come out on top by a 2-1 margin. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking game beckons in Edinburgh.

SC-W vs IR-W Match Details

The first T20I of the three-match series between Scotland Women and Ireland Women will take place at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SC-W vs IR-W, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 5th September 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Live Streaming: Cricket Scotland YouTube Channel

SC-W vs IR-W pitch report for 1st T20I

The series between New Zealand and Scotland at Grange Cricket Club saw the batters dominate proceedings. The spinners picked up 60 percent of the wickets in that series. The pitch might offer more help to the bowlers as the match progresses. Teams have preferred batting first and putting up a good total upon winning the toss.

in the previous series (NZ vs SCO)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 240

Average 2nd-innings score: 155

SC-W vs IR-W T20I Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Scotland: WLWWL

Ireland: WLLLL

SC-W vs IR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Scotland Women injury/team news.

No injury concerns for Scotland Women.

Scotland Women probable playing 11

Sarah Bryce (wk), Abbi Aitken, Kathryn Bryce (c), Katie McGill, Lorna Jack, Alisa Lister, Rachel Slater, Olivia Bell, Katherine Fraser, Hannah Rainey and Abtaha Maqsood.

Ireland Women injury/team news.

No injury concerns for Ireland Women.

Ireland Women probable playing 11

Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Sophie MacMahon, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Eimear Richardson and Cara Murray.

SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 match top picks for 1st T20I

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarah Bryce (32 matches, 706 runs, Average: 29.41)

Sarah Bryce is one of Scotland's best batters, averaging nearly 30 in T20Is. She comes into the series on the back of a good Hundred campaign, scoring 120 runs in four innings. With Bryce batting at the top of the order, she is a top pick for your SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Gaby Lewis (54 matches, 1161 runs, Average: 24.70)

Gaby Lewis scored 54 runs in three matches in their previous assignment, a tri-series against Pakistan and Australia. Like Bryce, she is one of the top players playing in this series with an average of 24.70. Lewis can also chip in with the ball if needed, adding more value to her case.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kathryn Bryce (26 matches, 647 runs, 25 wickets)

Kathryn Bryce is another in-form player who had a good Hundred campaign. She is Scotland's go-to player with 647 runs and 25 wickets to her name. Given the balance she adds to the side, Kathryn Bryce is a good pick for your SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Abtaha Maqsood (26 matches, 30 wickets, Average: 14.23)

Abtaha Maqsood picked up only one wicket in five matches in The Hundred. However, the leggie was economical in most games. She is a skillful bowler who is averaging 14.23 in 26 T20Is. With the conditions also suiting her, Maqsood is one to watch out for in this game.

SC-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sarah Bryce

Sarah Bryce's last four outings in The Hundred read 28 (21), 33 (25), 36 (30) and 23 (26). She has been consistent against some of the best bowlers in the world. Taking her wicketkeeping skills into consideration, she is a top captaincy choice for your SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Laura Delany

Laura Delany is an experienced campaigner who scored 22 runs and picked up three wickets in the tri-series against Pakistan and Australia. While her bowling adds balance to the side, Delany is expected to bat higher up the order in the absence of Rachael Delaney, making her a good option for the captaincy.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SC-W vs IR-W, 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Laura Delany 809 runs, 43 wickets in 75 matches Rebecca Stokell 342 runs in 22 matches Kathryn Bryce 647 runs, 25 wickets in 26 matches Katherine Fraser 32 wickets in 24 matches Abtaha Maqsood 30 wickets in 26 matches

SC-W vs IR-W match expert tips for 1st T20I

Conditions should be best for batting early on in the innings, with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses. This opens an opportunity for Sarah Bryce to cash in on her form and the conditions on offer. If she does replicate her Hundred form for the Scotland, Sarah Bryce could be a game-changing selection in the first SC-W vs IR-W T20I.

SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20I, Head To Head

SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st T20I, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce (c)

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Abbi Aitken

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Laura Delany (vc), Leah Paul

Bowlers: Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Slater

SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20I, Grand League

SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st T20I, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Gaby Lewis (vc), Rebecca Stokell, Lorna Jack

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce (c), Laura Delany, Arlene Kelly, Orla Prendergast

Bowlers: Abtaha Maqsood, Cara Murray, Rachel Slater

