SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

Scotland Women (SC-W) will take on Ireland Women (IR-W) in the third T20I of the three-match series at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Thursday, September 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction.

Ireland Women have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. They chased down 134 with ease in the first game, winning the opening T20I with 22 balls to spare. In the second T20I, Scotland Women posted 126. In reply, Ireland Women were 44/1 in five overs when the rain came down. The visitors were ahead via the Duckworth-Lewis method and won the match and the series.

SC-W vs IR-W Match Details, 3rd T20I

The third T20I of the three-match series between Scotland Women and Ireland Women will be played on September 8 at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SC-W vs IR-W, 3rd T20I

Date & Time: September 8th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

SC-W vs IR-W Pitch Report

The track at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh is likely to be a good one to bat on, but the bowlers will also find some help. While the pacers can make the new ball move around a bit, the spinner might get some turn as the match progresses.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

SC-W vs IR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Scotland Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Scotland Women Probable Playing XI:

Sarah Bryce (c), Ailsa Lister (wk), Abbi Aitken Drummond, Saskia Horley, Lorna Jack, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser.

Ireland Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI:

Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray.

Today’s SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alisa Lister (2 matches, 42 runs)

Alisa Lister has looked good with the bat, having amassed 42 runs at a strike rate of 144.82 in two matches. She has struck nine fours off the 25 balls she has faced so far in the series.

Top Batter Pick

Saskia Horley (2 matches, 96 runs)

Saskia Horley has been the standout player for Scotland Women in the series, scoring 96 runs at a strike rate of 128.00. She can also chip in with the ball if required.

Top All-rounder Pick

Arlene Kelly (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Arlene Kelly has taken three wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 3.57. She can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Cara Murray (2 matches, 2 wickets)

Cara Murray went wicketless in the first T20I, but bowled a good spell in the second, returning with figures of 2/20 from three overs.

SC-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Orla Prendergast (2 matches, 92 runs)

Orla Prendergast has been in excellent touch with the bat. She has amassed 92 runs at a strike rate of 173.58 without being dismissed in the series. She can also be quite effective on the bowling front.

Laura Delany (2 matches, 36 runs, 2 wickets)

Laura Delany has been brilliant with both the bat and ball. The Ireland Women’s captain scored an unbeaten 36 in the only game she batted. She has also taken two wickets at an economy rate of 6.14.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Orla Prendergast 92 runs in 2 matches Laura Delany 36 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Arlene Kelly 3 wickets in 2 matches Saskia Horley 96 runs in 2 matches Katherine Fraser 2 wickets in 2 matches

SC-W vs IR-W match expert tips

Ireland Women have some quality all-rounders who have performed exceedingly well in the series so far. Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, and Arlene Kelly will be the ones to watch out for. Scotland Women also possess some utility cricketers like Saskia Horley and Katherine Fraser, who will be crucial for their side in the third SC-W vs IR-W T20i.

SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce, Alisa Lister

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Saskia Horley, Amy Hunter

All-rounders: Laura Delany (vc), Orla Prendergast (c), Arlene Kelly

Bowlers: Cara Murray, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater

SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Gaby Lewis (c), Lorna Jack, Saskia Horley (vc)

All-rounders: Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly

Bowlers: Cara Murray, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser

Edited by Samya Majumdar