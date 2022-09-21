SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 10

Scotland Women (SC-W) will take on Ireland Women (IR-W) in the tenth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday (September 21). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Scotland have won one of their two Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier games and are second in Group A. They lost their last match against Bangladesh by six wickets. Ireland, meanwhile, have also won one out of their two T20 World Cup Qualifier games and are just below their opponents in the Group A standings. They beat USA convincingly by nine wickets in their last outing.

SC-W vs IR-W Match Details

The tenth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier will be played on September 21 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 04:30 pm IST, and the live score and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

SC-W vs IR-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 10

Date and Time: September 21, 2022; 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

SC-W vs IR-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi is a good one where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with three of the last four games here won by the chasing team.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 106

Average second innings score: 85

SC-W vs IR-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Scotland Women: L-W-L-L-L

Ireland Women: W-L-W-W-L

SC-W vs IR-W probable playing XIs for today’s match

SC-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

SC-W Probable Playing XI

Kathryn Bryce (C), Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce (WK), Saskia Horley, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Ellen Watson, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey

IR-W Injury/Team News

No major injury update

IR-W Probable Playing XI

Laura Delany (C), Amy Hunter, Mary Waldron (WK), Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire

SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sarah Bryce (2 matches, 59 runs, Strike Rate: 107.27)

Bryce is the leading run-scorer for Scotland this ongoing season with 59 runs at a strike rate of 107.27. She averages nearly 30 in her two outings.

Top Batter pick

Amy Hunter (2 matches, 76 runs, Strike Rate: 105.55)

Hunter has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Ireland this season. She has scored 76 runs at a strike rate of over 105 and could also play a big knock on Wednesday.

Top All-rounder pick

Eimear Richardson (2 matches, 40 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 153.84 and Economy Rate: 4.87)

Richardson has been impressive with both bat and ball in the last few games, scoring 40 runs at an outstanding strike rate of over 153 and also scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 4.87.

Top Bowler pick

Rachel Slater (7 matches, 7 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 53.84 and Economy Rate: 4.00)

Slater has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in two games this season. She's a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

SC-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Laura Delany

Delany could be a good captaincy choice because of her ability to perform with both bat and ball. She has scored 28 runs and also picked up two wickets in two games.

Saskia Horley

Horley can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball in this game. In two outings, she has scored 14 runs and picked up two wickets as well.

Five Must-picks with players stats for SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Eimear Richardson 40 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Amy Hunter 76 runs in 2 matches Laura Delany 28 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches Rachel Slater 7 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Sarah Bryce 59 runs in 2 matches

SC-W vs IR-W match expert tips

Arlene Kelly

Kelly could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team, as she was in decent form with the ball in her last two games, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 5.87.

SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Saskia Horley, Amy Hunter

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson

Bowlers: Abtaha Maqsood, Arlene Kelly, Katherine Fraser

SC-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Saskia Horley, Amy Hunter

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Eimear Richardson

Bowlers: Arlene Kelly, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater

