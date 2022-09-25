SC-W vs PN-W, Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Final 

Scotland (SC-W) will lock horns with Papua New Guinea (PN-W) in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (September 25). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SC-W vs PN-W Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Scotland won one of their three league games and finished third in the Group A points table. They won their last game against UAE by 85 runs. PNG, meanwhile, finished third in the Group B points table, winning one of their three league games. They won their last game against USA by seven wickets.

SC-W vs PN-W Match Details

The final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will be played at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (September 25) at 08:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

SC-W vs PN-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Final

Date and Time: September 25 2022; 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

SC-W vs PN-W Pitch Report

The track at the Tolerance Oval is a balanced one, which has something in it for both batters and bowlers. Spinners will have to bowl tight lines to curb the run rate. Two of the last three games here have been won by the team batting first.

Last 3 Matches (previous tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 109

Average second innings score: 104

SC-W vs PN-W Form Guide (Previous Matches)

SC-W: W-L-L-W-D

PN-W: W-L-W-L-L

SC-W vs PN-W probable playing XIs for today’s match

SC-W Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SC-W Probable Playing XI

Ailsa Lister, Saskia Horley, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Katherine Fraser, Priyanaz Chatterji, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Katie McGill, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell, Hannah Rainey

PN-W Injury/Team News

No major injury update

PN-W Probable Playing XI

Sibona Jimmy, Naoani Vare, Tanya Ruma, Brenda Tau, Kaia Arua, Hollan Doriga, Pauke Siaka, Ravina Oa, Mairi Tom, Isabel Toua, Vicky Araa

SC-W vs PN-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarah Bryce (4 matches, 139 runs, Strike Rate: 125.23)

Bryce has been a phenomenal wicketkeeper batter, smashing 139 runs in four games at a strike rate of 125.23.

Top Batter Pick

Tanya Ruma (4 matches, 135 runs, Strike Rate: 92.47)

Ruma has scored 135 runs in four games at a strike rate of 92.47. She can also contribute with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sibona Jimmy (4 matches, 73 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 89.02 and Economy Rate: 3.70)

Jimmy has been regularly contributing with both bat and ball. She has amassed 73 runs and picked up two wickets in four games.

Top Bowler Pick

Vicky Araa (4 matches, 9 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.21)

Araa has scalped nine wickets in four games at an economy of 5.21. Her ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes her a good pick in your fantasy team.

SC-W vs PN-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Kathryn Bryce

Bryce has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, making effective contributions in multiple aspects, including fielding.

Saskia Horley

Horley has been in fine form in the tournament, contributing with both bat and ball.

Five Must-pick players with stats for SC-W vs PN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Vicky Araa 9 wickets in 4 matches Sarah Bryce 139 runs in 4 matches Shibona Jimmy 73 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches Tanya Ruma 135 runs in 4 matches Ravina Oa 5 wickets in 4 matches

SC-W vs PN-W match expert tips

Sibona Jimmy could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as she can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

SC-W vs PN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Head to Head League

SC-W vs PN-W, Dream11 Prediction

SC-W vs PN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce, Alisa Lister

Batters: Tanya Ruma, Kaia Arua, Priyanaz Chatterji

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Saskia Horley, Sibona Jimmy

Bowlers: Vicky Araa, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser

SC-W vs PN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Grand League

SC-W vs PN-W, Dream11 Prediction

SC-W vs PN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Tanya Ruma, Kaia Arua, Naoani Vare

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Saskia Horley, Sibona Jimmy

Bowlers: Vicky Araa, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Ravina Oa

