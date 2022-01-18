SC-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Commonwealth Games Women's T20 Qualifier, Match 2

Scotland Women will face Sri Lanka Women in Match 2 of the Commonwealth Games Women's T20 Qualifier at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Scotland squared off against Bangladesh in their only warm-up game. They lost by 12 runs after failing to chase down a target of 149 in twenty overs. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won their warm-up game against Malaysia by 84 runs, and are riding high on momentum ahead of this match on Tuesday.

SC-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XIs

SC-W

Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (wk), Lorna Jack, Katie McGill, Aisla Lister, Ellen Watson, Abbi Atiken Drummond, Megan McColl, Katherine Fraser, Priayanaz Chatterji, Abtaha Maqsood.

SL-W

Prasadani Weerakkody, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi Silva, Chamari Atapattu (c), Osadhi Ranasinghe, Achini Kalasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabhodhani, Sugandika Kumari.

Match Details

Match: Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women.

Date and Time: 18th January 2022; 10:45 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Kuala Lumpur should assist batters during the first essay, which could tempt both captains to bat first on winning the toss. Bowlers could have their fair share during the game, and should enjoy bowling on this wicket.

Today's SC-W vs SL-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce: The Scottish wicketkeeper batter scored 18 during the warm-up game. She is likely to open the batting in this match.

Batters

Harshitha Madavi: The Sri Lankan middle-order batter amassed 31 runs off 22 balls at a strike rate of 140.90 against Malaysia. She could hold the key for her team in the middle order, and will look to provide Sri Lanka stability in the middle order.

All-rounders

Kathryn Bryce: Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce is a player to watch out for, as she can contribute with both bat and ball. She top-scored in the warm-up game against Bangladesh, scoring 56 from 43 balls. The 24-year-old also picked up a wicket in that warm-up game.

Bowlers

Inoka Ranaweera: She starred with the ball against Malaysia in the warm-up game. She picked up a couple of wickets from her two-overs spell, and kept the opposition batters at bay. The left-arm spinner conceded only three runs off 12 deliveries.

Key stats for SC-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Vishmi Gunaratne - 35 off 29 vs Malaysia.

Kathryn Bryce - 56 off 43 vs Bangladesh.

Oshadi Ranasinghe - 2/3 vs Malaysia.

Inoka Ranaweera - 2/15 vs Malaysia.

Katherine Fraser - 2/16 vs Bangladesh.

SC-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Commonwealth Games Women's T20 Qualifier)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prasadani Weerakkody, Lorna Jack, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi Silva, Katie McGill, Chamari Atapattu, Kathryn Bryce, Katherine Fraser, Inoka Ranaweera, Abtaha Maqsood.

Captain: Chamari Atapattu | Vice-Captain: Kathryn Bryce.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Lorna Jack, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Osadhi Ranasinghe, Chamari Atapattu, Kathryn Bryce, Katherine Fraser, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kalasuriya.

Captain: Osadhi Ranasinghe | Vice-Captain: Katherine Fraser.

Edited by Bhargav