SC-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Match 14

Scotland Women (SC-W) will take on the United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) in match 14 at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SC-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11s and the pitch report.

The United Arab Emirates Women have won only one of their last three games. The Scotland Women, too, have won just one of their last three games and will be desperate to continue with their dominating performance.

The United Arab Emirates Women will try their best to win the match, but the Scotland Women are a relatively better team. Scotland Women are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

SC-W vs UAE-W Match Details

Match 14 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 will be played on September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 4.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SC-W vs UAE-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: September 23, 2022, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between UAE Women and Zimbabwe Women, where a total of 241 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

SC-W vs UAE-W Form Guide

SC-W - W L L

UAE-W - L L W

SC-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XI

SC-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Kathryn Bryce (c), Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce (wk), Saskia Horley, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Ellen Watson, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, and Hannah Rainey.

UAE-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar, Suraksha Kotte, and Natasha Cherriath.

SC-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Bryce (3 matches, 108 runs)

S Bryce, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. T Satish is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

K Kumari (3 matches, 78 runs)

K Kumari and L Jack are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Chatterji is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

K Bryce (3 matches, 39 runs, 1 wicket)

K Bryce and S Horley are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. E Rohit Oza is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Dharnidharka (3 matches, 17 runs, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Dharnidharka and K Fraser. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Slater is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SC-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Bryce

K Bryce is one of the best all-rounders in the Scotland Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is the best captaincy pick for today's match. She has already smashed 39 runs and taken one wicket in the last three matches.

S Dharnidharka

S Dharnidharka is one of the best bowler picks in the United Arab Emirates Women's squad who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already picked up four wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SC-W vs UAE-W, Match 14

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points S Bryce 108 runs 159 points K Kumari 78 runs 150 points R Slater 3 wickets 153 points K Bryce 39 runs and 1 wicket 112 points S Dharnidharka 4 wickets 179 points

Scotland Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Scotland Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Scotland Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Bryce, T Satish

Batters: K Kumari, L Jack, P Chatterji

All-rounders: K Bryce, E Rohit Oza, S Horley

Bowlers: S Dharnidharka, R Slater, K Fraser

Scotland Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Scotland Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Bryce

Batters: K Kumari, L Jack, P Chatterji

All-rounders: K Bryce, E Rohit Oza

Bowlers: S Dharnidharka, R Slater, K Fraser, K Sharma, V Mahesh

