Scotland Women U19 vs USA Women U19 - Dream11 Prediction

Scotland Women U19 will take on USA Women U19 in an ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match at the St Stithians Main Oval, Johannesburg on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SC-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This is the start of the warm-up fixtures ahead of the first-ever edition of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Both Scotland Women U19 and USA Women U19 will be looking to find their best combinations ahead of the big tournament. Katherine Fraser will lead Scotland Women U19 while Geetika Kodali is the captain of the USA Women U19 side.

SC-WU19 vs USA-WU19, Match Details

The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match between Scotland Women U19 and USA Women U19 will be played on January 9th 2023 at St Stithians Main Oval, Johannesburg. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SC-WU19 vs USA-WU19

Date & Time: January 9th 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: St Stithians Main Oval, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St Stithians Main Oval in Johannesburg is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But there could be some movement with the new ball and the batters could be tested early on.

SC-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Probable Playing 11 today

Scotland Women U19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Scotland Women U19 Probable Playing XI: Katherine Fraser (c), Olivia Bell, Molly Barbour-Smith, Ailsa Lister (wk), Darcey Carter, Maryam Faisal, Maisie Maceira, Orla Montgomery, Niamh Muir, Molly Paton, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Nayma Sheikh, Anne Sturgess, Emily Tucker, Emma Walsingham.

USA Women U19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

USA Women U19 Probable Playing XI: Geetika Kodali (c), Anika Kolan (wk), Aditi Chudasama, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Disha Dhingra, Isani Vaghela, Jivana Aras, Laasya Mullapudi, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Ritu Singh, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Snigdha Paul, Suhani Thadani, Taranum Chopra.

Today’s SC-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ailsa Lister

Ailsa Lister is an experienced cricket and has played 16 T20Is in her career. She has amassed 178 runs at a strike-rate of 116.33.

Top Batter Pick

Isani Vaghela

Isani Vaghela has the experience of playing 13 T20Is for USA Women. She has scored 75 runs and has picked up three wickets with the ball as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Snigdha Paul

Snigdha Paul can make a big all-round impact and the seam-bowling all-rounder will be a key player for USA U19 Women. She has played eight T20Is for USA Women so far.

Top Bowler Pick

Bhumika Bhadriraju

Bhumika Bhadriraju could be one of the premier spinners for USA U19 Women. The off-spinner has taken eight wickets in seven T20Is in her career and has an economy rate of 5.23.

SC-WU19 vs USA-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Disha Dhingra

Disha Dhingra has played eight T20Is for USA Women. She has accumulated 76 runs and she is going to be one of the premier batters for USA Women U19. She can also be handy with the ball.

Katherine Fraser

Katherine Fraser is an experienced cricketer and she has played 31 T20Is for Scotland Women. The 17-year-old off-spinner and Scotland Women U19 skipper has returned with 39 wickets at an economy rate of 5.19.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SC-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Disha Dhingra (USA-WU19)

Geetika Kodali (USA-WU19)

Katherine Fraser (SC-WU19)

Darcey Carter (SC-WU19)

Snigdha Paul (USA-WU19)

SC-WU19 vs USA-WU19 match expert tips

Some cricketers from both sides who have already played international cricket and they will be the vital for their respective teams. Thus, the likes of Ailsa Lister, Isani Vaghela, Disha Dhingra, Geetika Kodali, Katherine Fraser and Bhumika Bhadriraju will be the ones to watch out for.

SC-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Scotland Women U19 vs USA Women U19 - ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match.

Wicket-keeper: Ailsa Lister

Batters: Isani Vaghela, Molly Barbour-Smith, Disha Dhingra

All-rounders: Darcey Carter, Nayma Sheikh, Aditi Chudasama, Snigdha Paul

Bowlers: Geetika Kodali, Katherine Fraser, Bhumika Bhadriraju

SC-WU19 vs USA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Scotland Women U19 vs USA Women U19 - ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match.

Wicket-keeper: Ailsa Lister

Batters: Isani Vaghela, Emma Walsingham, Olivia Bell, Disha Dhingra

All-rounders: Darcey Carter, Snigdha Paul

Bowlers: Katherine Fraser, Orla Montgomery, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Snigdha Paul

