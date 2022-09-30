SCA vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, Match 19

The 19th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will see the Sharjah Cricket Academy (SCA) squaring off against the Seven Districts (SVD) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Friday (September 30).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SCA vs SVD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best picks and the pitch report.

The Sharjah Cricket Academy have won only one of their last three games and are currently struggling in the tournament. Seven Districts, on the other hand, have lost all of their last three matches.

Seven Districts will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament. However, the Sharjah Cricket Academy have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SCA vs SVD Match Details

The 19th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will be played on September 30 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCA vs SVD, Match 19

Date and Time: September 30, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between The Vision Shipping and the Future Mattress, where a total of 486 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

SCA vs SVD Form Guide

SCA - L L W

SVD - L L L

SCA vs SVD Probable Playing XI

SCA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Mudit Agarwal, Aryan Saxena, Zainullah, Kashish Panseja, Yuvraj Barua, Rayan Khan, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Maroof Merchant, Harsh Desai, and Furqan Shafi.

SVD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Wajid Khan, Farman Ali, Muhammad Kashif (c & wk), Muhammad Haider, Shahzad Ali, Asif Malik, Haider Ali, Shahid Nawaz, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Wahab Hassan, and Muhammad Farooq.

SCA vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Kashif (3 matches, 66 runs)

M Kashif is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Sharma is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

K Panseja (2 matches, 79 runs, 1 wicket)

K Panseja and W Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Y Barua has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Singh (3 matches, 16 runs, 9 wickets)

M Zameer and S Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. F Mohammad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Desai (3 matches, 72 runs, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Desai and M Merchant. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Nawaz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SCA vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

H Desai

H Desai is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. Desai has already smashed 72 runs and taken six wickets in the last three games.

S Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make S Singh the captain of the grand league teams. He is also expected to bowl in the middle overs. Singh has already smashed 16 runs and taken nine wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SCA vs SVD, Match 19

S Singh 16 runs and 9 wickets 311 points K Panseja 79 runs and 1 wicket 149 points S Nawaz 22 runs and 5 wickets 198 points H Desai 72 runs and 6 wickets 295 points M Zameer 10 runs and 7 wickets 241 points

Sharjah Cricket Academy vs Seven Districts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sharjah Cricket Academy vs Seven Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sharma, M Kashif

Batters: Y Barua, K Panseja, W Khan

All-rounders: M Zameer, F Mohammad, S Singh

Bowlers: M Merchant, S Nawaz, H Desai

Sharjah Cricket Academy vs Seven Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sharma, M Kashif

Batters: Y Barua, K Panseja, W Khan

All-rounders: M Zameer, F Mohammad, S Singh

Bowlers: M Merchant, S Nawaz, H Desai

Poll : 0 votes