SCC vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - Jun 11, 2021

Shinepukur Cricket Club will be up against Old DOHS Sports Club in the 39th match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No.3 Ground in Savar on Friday.

The Shinepukur Cricket Club have managed to pick up a solitary win from their six Dhaka Premier League T20 matches and are currently in the penultimate position in the points table. They lost to Abahani Limited by 25 runs in their last game.

Old DOHS Sports Club, on the other hand, have won two out of their six matches and are currently find themselves ninth in the Dhaka Premier League T20 standings. They will head into Friday's game on the back of a six-wicket loss to Gazi Group Cricketers.

Squads to choose from

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Towhid Hridoy (C), Mohor Sheikh Antor, Pritam Kumar, Robiul Islam, Sajjadul Haque Ripon, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Rabiul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon (WK), Iftekhar Sajjad Rony, Sheikh Jubair Hossain Sakib, Akishur Rahman Nabil, Avishek Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Sabbir Hossain.

Old DOHS Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Raihan Rafsan, Mohimenul Khan (C), Mohammad Rakib, Minhazul Abedin Sabbir, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Pritom Kumar (WK), Mohammad Sentu, Hamidul Islam Shimul, Gazi Sohel Rana Sagar, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan and Shahnaz Ahmed.

Probable Playing XIs

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Towhid Hridoy (C), Tanzid Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon (WK), Rahmat Ali, Robiul Islam Robi, Sabbir Hossain, Hasan Murad, Sajjadul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Iftekhar Sajjad, Sumon Khan.

Old DOHS Sports Club

Mohimenul Khan (C), Anisul Islam Emon, Pritom Kumar (WK), Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rahyan Rafsan, Rakibul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Al Islam, Asaduzzaman Payel, Hamidul Islam.

Match Details

Match: Shinepukur Cricket Club vs Old DOHS Sports Club, Match 39

Date & Time: 11th June 2021, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No. 3 Ground, Savar.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No.3 Ground is a balanced one, where it is easier to bat on in the first innings compared to the second. The last four Dhaka Premier League T20 matches played at the venue were won by teams batting first.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCC vs DOHS)

SCC vs DOHS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rakin Ahmed, Anisul Islam Emon, Robiul Islam Robi, Towhid Hridoy, Mohimenul Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Murad.

Captain: Tanvir Islam. Vice-captain: Towhid Hridoy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sabbir Hossain, Anisul Islam Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mohimenul Khan, Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Murad.

Captain: Tanzid Hasan. Vice-captain: Anisul Islam Emon.

Edited by Samya Majumdar