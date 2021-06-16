SCC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 16th, 2021

The Shinepukur Cricket Club will face Gazi Group Cricketers in the 60th match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The Shinepukur Cricket Club are currently ninth in the Dhaka Premier League T20 points table with six points from nine games. They beat Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by 15 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method in their last match.

Gazi Group Cricketers, meanwhile, currently occupy fourth spot in the standings with 12 points. They will head into Wednesday's Dhaka Premier League T20 fixture on the back of a nine-wicket win over Partex Sporting Club.

Squads to choose from

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyaan, Mohor Sheikh Antor, Pritam Kumar, Robiul Islam, Sajjadul Haque Ripon, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Rabiul Haque, Iftekhar Sajjad Rony, Sheikh Jubair Hossain Sakib, Akishur Rahman Nabil, Avishek Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Sabbir Hossain

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahmudullah Riyad, Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rakibul Atiq, Mominul Haque Showrabh, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan

Probable Playing XIs

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Tanzid Hasan, Robiul Islam Robi, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sajjadul Haque, Mohor Sheikh, Sumon Khan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sabbir Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Murad

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Akbar Ali, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohiuddin Tarek

Match Details

Match: Shinepukur Cricket Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers

Date and Time: June 16th, 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium has offered a balanced wicket so far. As the game progresses, spinners will play a crucial role as they can extract a decent amount of turn and bounce off the surface. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCC vs GGC)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zakir Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzir Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Murad

Captain: Mahedi Hasan. Vice-captain: Soumya Sarkar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzir Hasan, Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Sumon Khan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Murad

Captain: Mahmudullah. Vice-captain: Tanvir Islam

