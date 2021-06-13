SCC vs KSKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka T20 Match - June 14th, 2021

Shinekpur Cricket Club and Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity will lock horns in the 51st match of the Dhaka Premier League at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Monday.

The Shinekpur Cricket Club have lost five matches and won just two encounters so far in the tournament. Before things get out of hand, Shinekpur will look to add some wins to their account and spoil other teams’ party.

Meanwhile, Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity have won four matches and lost three so far in the competition. They are currently in seventh spot on the points table. With the tournament reaching its business end, they will have to steal a victory on Monday if they are to finish in the top half of the points table.

Squads to choose from

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyaan, Mohor Sheikh Antor, Pritam Kumar, Robiul Islam, Sajjadul Haque Ripon, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Rabiul Haque, Iftekhar Sajjad Rony, Sheikh Jubair Hossain Sakib, Akishur Rahman Nabil, Avishek Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Sabbir Hossain

Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Minhazur Rahman, Farhad Hossain, Imtiaz Hossain Chowdhury, Sayed Khaled Hossain, Nur Hossain Saddam, Salman Hossain Emon, Tipu Sultan, Rony Chowdhury, Jahurul Islam Ani, Sadiqur Rahman, Rafsan Al Mahmud, Masum Khan, Irfan Hossain

Probable Playing XIs

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Tanzid Hasan, Robiul Islam Robi, Towhid Hridoy (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Sajjadul Haque, Mohor Sheikh, Sumon Khan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sabbir Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Murad

Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity

Imtiaz Hossain, Shahriar Komol (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jahurul Islam (c), Masum Khan, Khaled Ahmed, Ifran Hossain, Tipu Sultan, Salman Hossain, Farhad Hossain, Rishad Hossain

Match Details

Match: Shinepukur Cricket Club vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity

Date and Time: 14th June, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

Pitch Report

Shere Bangla National Stadium is a good batting wicket, with bowlers getting their fair share in the middle overs of the game. Batsmen will go for their shots as the ball comes onto the bat nicely early during the game.

With the pitch slowing down as the match progresses, medium pacers and spinners will get a bit of assistance.

Dhaka T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCC vs KSKS)

SCC vs KSKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jahurul Islam, Farhad Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Sabbir Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Sumon Khan, Masum Khan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Murad

Captain: Tanzid Hasan Vice-captain: Masum Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mahidul Islam Ankon, Imtiaz Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Sabbir Hossain, Robiul Islam Robi,, Sumon Khan, Masum Khan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Ifran Hossain, Hasan Murad

Captain: Sabbir Hossain Vice-captain: Mahidul Islam Ankon

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee