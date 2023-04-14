SCC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023, Match 45

Stack CC (SCC) will take on MEC in match number 45 of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, April 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SCC vs MEC Dream11 prediction.

The two teams have had contrasting runs in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023.

Stack CC have been in top form and are third in the points table. They won their first four matches before losing their last encounter against Almulla Exchange CC.

Meanwhile, MEC have been in wretched form. They have lost all five of their games and are reeling at the bottom of the standings.

SCC vs MEC Match Details

The 45th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 between Stack CC and MEC will be played on April 15 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11:30 IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCC vs MEC, Match 45, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023

Date & Time: April 15th 2023, 11:30 IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

SCC vs MEC Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue. However, there could be something in the pitch for both pacers and spinners.

SCC vs MEC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Stack CC: L, W, W, W, W

MEC: L, L, L, L, L

SCC vs MEC Probable Playing 11 today

Stack CC Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Stack CC Probable Playing XI: Mohammed Farook, Sanker Varathappan, Vikrant Shivkumar Gupta, Srikar-Reddy Yedla, Imran Nawaz, Jomin Joseph, Nawaf Ahmed, Jiss Jacob, Khaliq Ansari, Naveed Fakhr, Pramod Varghese.

MEC Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

MEC Probable Playing XI: Awais Rafi Muhammad, Zahid Rabnawaz Khan, Mohammad Nabeel, Nouman Fakhar, Muhammad Burhan, Muizzu Ahmed Mirza, Najam Ahmed, Murtaza Nasim Mohammad, Khalil Ahmed Mohammed Amin, Aamir Ahmad Wani, Shadab Syed.

Today’s SCC vs MEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Srikar-Reddy Yedla (5 matches, 8 runs, 7 catches, 5 stumpings)

Srikar-Reddy Yedla may not have contributed much with the bat but he has been extremely good behind the stumps. He has taken seven catches and affected five stumpings.

Top Batter Pick

Vikrant Shivkumar Gupta (5 matches, 127 runs, 2 wickets)

Vikrant Shivkumar Gupta has been in good touch with the bat, having scored 127 runs in five games at a strike rate of 226.79. He has chipped in with a couple of wickets as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jiss Jacob (4 matches, 2 wickets)

Jiss Jacob has not fired with the bat but has been decent on the bowling front, taking two wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Naveed Fakhr (5 matches, 5 wickets)

Naveed Fakhr has been in good form with the ball in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023. The left-arm leg-spinner has picked up five wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 7.33.

SCC vs MEC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sanker Varathappan (5 matches, 191 runs)

Sanker Varathappan has amassed 191 runs in five innings while striking at 222.09. He has hit 20 fours and 13 sixes.

Khaliq Ansari (5 matches, 9 wickets)

Khaliq Ansari is at the top of the wicket-taking charts in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023. The left-arm spinner has returned with nine wickets at a strike rate of 6.67.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCC vs MEC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sanker Varathappan 191 runs in 5 matches Khaliq Ansari 9 wickets in 5 matches Vikrant Shivkumar Gupta 127 runs & 2 wickets in 5 matches Naveed Fakhr 5 wickets in 5 matches Awais Rafi Muhammad 123 runs & 3 wickets in 5 matches

SCC vs MEC match expert tips

With Stack CC in top form and MEC at the bottom, the former will start as favorites. Thus, seven of Stack CC’s players can be picked in the SCC vs MEC Dream11 team. The likes of Sanker Varathappan, Vikrant Shivkumar Gupta, Khaliq Ansari, and Naveed Fakhr will be the ones to watch out for.

SCC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SCC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Muizzu Ahmed Mirza, Srikar-Reddy Yedla

Batters: Sanker Varathappan (c), Vikrant Shivkumar Gupta, Mohammad Nabeel, Awais Rafi Muhammad

All-rounder: Jiss Jacob

Bowlers: Khaliq Ansari (vc), Naveed Fakhr, Nouman Fakhar, Jomin Joseph

SCC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SCC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Srikar-Reddy Yedla

Batters: Sanker Varathappan, Zahid Rabnawaz Khan, Vikrant Shivkumar Gupta (c), Mohammad Nabeel, Awais Rafi Muhammad (vc)

All-rounder: Jiss Jacob

Bowlers: Khaliq Ansari, Muhammad Burhan, Jomin Joseph, Pramod Varghese

