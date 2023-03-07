SCC vs MS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA Friendship Cup 50 Overs Series, Match 3

The second match of the MCA Friendship Cup 50 Overs Series will see the Malaysian Stars (MS) squaring off against the Sky Cricket Club (SCC) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Tuesday (March 7).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SCC vs MS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Malaysian Stars have already won the series by 2-0 as they managed to defeat Sky Cricket Club by 252 runs in the second match. Sky Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match, but the Malaysian Stars are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SCC vs MS Match Details

The second match of the MCA Friendship Cup 50 Overs Series will be played on March 7 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCC vs MS, Match 3

Date and Time: March 7, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Malaysian Stars and Sky Cricket Club, where a total of 404 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

SCC vs MS Form Guide

MS - W W

SCC - L L

SCC vs MS Probable Playing XI

MS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahmad Faiz, Ariff Jamaluddin, Syed Aziz (wk), Virandeep Singh, Amir Khan, Fitri Sham, Sharvin Muniandy, Rizwan Haider, Anwar Rahman, Syazrul Idrus, Vijay Unni

SCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Awishka Sandaruwan, Elpitigodage Shanaka Praveen Alwis, Madhushan Weerasingha, Thiven Punchihewa, Chathura Suriya Arachchilage, Shamil Bandaralage, Sasindu Lashan Rathnayake, Akila Sandaruwan, Dilaksha Jagodage, Rohitha Indika Banda (wk), Thumesa Mudiyanselage

SCC vs MS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Harendra is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Shanaka

T Vinjaya and E Shanaka are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Hafiq played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Khan

D Ayesh and A Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Muniandy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Unni

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Yasindu and V Unni. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Luqman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SCC vs MS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Khan

A Khan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 86 runs and took three wickets in the last match.

V Unni

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Unni as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 28 runs and taken five wickets in the last two matches

5 Must-Picks for SCC vs MS, Match 3

V Unni

M Luqman

D Ayesh

S Aziz

T Yasindu

Sky Cricket Club vs Malaysian Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sky Cricket Club vs Malaysian Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: E Shanaka, T Vinjaya

All-rounders: A Khan, D Ayesh, L Nur Hakim, S Muniandy

Bowlers: M Luqman, V Unni, T Yasindu, V Sandaruwan

Sky Cricket Club vs Malaysian Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: E Shanaka, T Vinjaya, M Haziq

All-rounders: A Khan, D Ayesh, L Nur Hakim, S Muniandy

Bowlers: M Luqman, V Unni, T Yasindu

