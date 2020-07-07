SCC vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 8th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SCC vs SUN match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020

Spanga United CC take on SaltsJobaden CC in Match 14 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

Match 14 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020 has Spanga United CC taking on SaltsJobaden CC at the Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm. Both teams started their campaigns with a loss on Monday, although SaltsJobaden did get a win in their second game. With momentum on their side, SaltsJobaden CC will eye another win. Although, they should be wary of a Spanga United CC team that will be refreshed after a day's break. With two valuable points up for grabs, one can expect a very competitive game between the two sides in Stockholm.

Squads to choose from

SaltsJobaden CC

Farhan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ali, Mehran Khan, Ramiz Khan, Javed Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Arslan Ali, Noman Kakakhel, Aftab Ahmad, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Mahmood, Hasham Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Assadullah Javed, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Anas Tanveer

Spanga United CC

Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Krishan Silva, Tasal Siddqi, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Faisal Azeem, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali

Predicted Playing XIs

SaltsJobaden CC

K Mahmood, F Shah, K Alam, S Ali, I Ullah, A Ali, M Munir, S Zeb, J Ahmad, A Ahmad and Q Rashid

Spanga United CC

F Azeem, T Siddqi, P Keppetiyawa, T Warnakulasuriya, J Johannes, K Silva, F Ali, S Johansson, D Aduranmullawithanage, A Kalugama and A Don

Match Details

Match: SaltsJobaden CC vs Spanga United CC

Date: 8th July 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous games, the pitch has provided some help to both the batsmen and bowlers. It should remain the same for this game as well with the pacers likely to get some swing with the new ball. Although rain is predicted for Wednesday, we should at least get a shortened encounter at the Karsby Cricket Center.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SCC vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Shah, P Keppetiyawa, S Ali, J Johannes, T Siddqi, K Alam, F Azeem, A Ali, S Zeb, M Munir and A Kalugama

Captain: K Alam, Vice-Captain: F Azeem

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Shah, K Silva, K Mahmood, J Johannes, T Siddqi, K Alam, F Azeem, A Ali, S Zeb, F Ali and A Kalugama

Captain: K Alam, Vice-Captain: S Zeb