SCC-W vs GQ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Rwanda Women's T10 League, Match 2

Sorwathe CC Women (SCC-W) will take on Gahanga Queen Women (GQ-W) in the second match of the Rwanda Women's T10 League at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SCC-W vs GQ-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

This will be the first match of the tournament for both teams. They will be looking to get off to a winning start with a good solid performance in their first match.

SCC-W vs GQ-W Match Details, Rwanda Women's T10 League

The second match of the Rwanda Women's T10 League will be played on March 4 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The match is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCC-W vs GQ-W, European Cricket League T10, Match 2

Date and Time: March 4, 2022, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

SCC-W vs GQ-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium will be good for bowling. Batters will have to grind hard to score runs.

SCC-W vs GQ-W probable playing XIs for today’s match

SCC-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SCC-W Probable Playing XI

N Josiane, I Henriette, G Gasana, I Anick, I Gihozo, A Ikuzwe, M Jeannette, U Sylivia, I Rosine, J Nyriankundineza, and U Claudine.

GQ-W Team/Injury

No major injury updates.

GQ-W Probable Playing XI

F Uwineza, A Uwimpaye, B Uwase, C Uwayisaba, B Murekatete, S Niyomuhoza, C Umutoniwase, D Umuhoza, G Uwase, C Uwizeye, and C Uwera.

SCC-W vs GQ-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

F Uwineza

F Uwineza could be a very effective batter in the top order. She is also great behind the stumps and that makes her the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

G Gasana

G Gasana can bat aggressively from the very beginning of the innings. Gasana will be the best batter pick because of her positive attitude.

All-rounder

B Murekatete

B Murekatete is a player who can impact the match with both the bat and the ball. She can be a match-winner in both innings of the match and that makes her the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

I Rosine

I Rosine is a very effective bowler in both the opening and death phases of an innings. She will bowl difficult overs for her team and that gives her a chance to score maximum points in fantasy contests for the match.

SCC-W vs GQ-W Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

B Murekatete

B Murekatete is an effective all-rounder who can be a match-winner with both the bat and the ball. She looks like the best choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

A Ikuzwe

A Ikuzwe will be a very safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match. Ikuzwe is a very good match-winner in either of the innings.

Five Must-picks for SCC-W vs GQ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

A Ikuzwe

B Murekatete

I Rosine

G Gasana

F Uwineza

SCC-W vs GQ-W match expert tips

The pitch will be good for the bowlers. Picking up bowling all-rounders and bowlers who bowl mostly in the opening phases or in the death overs is advisable.

SCC-W vs GQ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: F Uwineza

Batters: A Uwimpaye, G Gasana

All-rounders: A Ikuzwe, B Murekatete, S Niyomuhoza, D Umuhoza

Bowlers: J Nyirankundineza, I Rosine, C Uwizeye, G Uwase

