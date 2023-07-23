SCC-W vs GQ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Rwanda Womens T10 League 2023, Match 12

The Sorwathe CC Women (SCC-W) will take on the Gahanga Queens Women (GQ-W) in the 12th Match of the Rwanda Womens T20 League 2023 at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium A in Kigali City on Sunday, July 23. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SCC-W vs GQ-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Sorwathe CC Women have played four matches in the tournament. They have managed to win two and have lost as many. Much along the same lines, the Gahanga Queens have also won and lost two of their four matches.

So, both teams will be looking to win this match in order to improve their position in the points table.

SCC-W vs GQ-W Match Details

The 12th match of the Rwanda Womens T10 League 2023 will be played on July 23 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium A in Kigali City. The match will commence at 5.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SSC-W vs GQ-W, Match 12, Rwanda Womens T10 League

Date and Time: July 23, 2023, Sunday; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium A, Kigali City

SCC-W vs GQ-W Probable Playing XIs

SSC-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SCC-W Probable Playing XI

N Berena, I Heriette, U Wase Sylivia, I Anick, A Kayitesi, A Ikuzwe, U Sylivia, J Nyirankundineza, I Rosine, A Delphine, and C Muragajimana.

GQ-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GQ-W Probable Playing XI

M Uwase, F Uwineza, C Umutoniwase, S Niyomuhoza, C Uwayisaba, B Murekatete, G Uwase, D Umuhoza, C Uwizeye, Z Ishimwe, and C Uwera.

SCC-W vs GQ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - M Uwase

M Uwase has been in decent form in the tournament. Uwase will be a good pick for the match.

Batter - C Umutoniwase

C Umutoniwase has been scoring runs on a regular basis in this tournament, which makes her a good choice batters section.

All-rounder - Belyse Murekatete

Belyse Murekatete has delivered with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. She has made match-winning contributions with both trades, making her a brilliant choice for the match.

Bowler - I Rosine

I Rsoine has been picking up wickets in the tournament. Rosine is a consistent wicket-taker and will be a brilliant choice from the bowlers' category for this match.

SCC-W vs GQ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

B Murekatete

Belyse Murekatet has been a match-changing performer so far in this tournament. She has delivered with both the bat and the ball and looks like a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Ikuzwe

Ikuzwe has picked up wickets on a regular basis in this tournament. She has also contributed with the bat and that makes her a good choice to multiply the points in this match.

Five Must-Picks for SCC-W vs GQ-W, Match 12

M Uwase

C Umotoniwase

A Ikuzwe

Belyse Murekatete

I Rosine

SCC-W vs GQ-W Match Expert Tips

It will be a good pitch for batting, especially at the beginning of the match. As the game progresses, the pitch might slow down and the spinners will come into play.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SCC-W vs GQ-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Head-to-head Team

SCC-W vs GQ-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Uwase

Batters: C Umutoniwase

All-rounders: A Ikuzwe, Belyse Murekatete, G Uwase, U Sylivia

Bowlers: C Uwizeye, Josiane Nyirankundineza, I Rosine, C Muragajimana, C Uwera

SCC-W vs GQ-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Grand League Team

SCC-W vs GQ-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: M Uwase

Batters: C Umutoniwase

All-rounders: A Ikuzwe, Belyse Murekatete, G Uwase, U Sylivia

Bowlers: C Uwizeye, Josiane Nyirankundineza, I Rosine, C Muragajimana, C Uwera