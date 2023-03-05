Sorwathe CC Women vs Indatwa Hampshire Women - Dream11 Prediction - Rwanda Women’s T10 League

Sorwathe CC Women (SCC-W) will take on Indatwa Hampshire Women (IH-W) in match number five of the Rwanda Women’s T10 League at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCC-W vs IH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This will be the second game of the day for Sorwathe CC Women. They started this tournament with a win as they beat Gahanga Queens Women. Sorwathe CC Women hunted down 58 with four balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Indatwa Hampshire Women recorded a comprehensive in the first match of the season. They restricted White Clouds CC Women to 42/4 and chased it down with 3.5 overs to spare.

SCC-W vs IH-W, Match Details

The 5th match of the Rwanda Women’s T10 League between Sorwathe CC Women and Indatwa Hampshire Women will be played on March 5th 2023 at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SCC-W vs IH-W

Date & Time: March 5, 2023, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

It’s been a low-scoring tournament so far at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The first innings total across the three games have not crossed 60 and all three matches have been won by teams batting second in this tournament.

SCC-W vs IH-W Probable Playing 11 today

Sorwathe CC Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sorwathe CC Women Probable Playing XI: Alice Ikuzwe, Divine Ishimwe, Henriette Isimbi (wk), Josiane Nyirankundineza, Irera Rosine, Sylvia Usabyimana, Nyisabiteka Berena, Muragije Maria Cesalia, Mukandayisenga Jeannette, Uwiragiye Claudine, and Akingeneye Delphine.

Indatwa Hampshire Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Indatwa Hampshire Women Probable Playing XI: Sarah Uwera (wk), Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Flora Irakoze, Gislaine Umubyeyi, Sifa Ingabire, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Marie Tumukunde, Cynthia Tuyizere, Devotha Uwizeyimana, and Grace Mugwaneza.

Today’s SCC-W vs IH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarah Uwera (1 match, 15 runs)

Sarah Uwera looked in decent touch with the bat in the last game. The IH-W’s wicket-keeper batter scored an unbeaten 15 and she is quite good behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Henriette Isimbi (1 match, 10 runs)

Henriette Isimbi bats at No. 3 for SCC-W and she scored 10 in her team’s win against GQ-W. She can score substantially and may be a batter to watch out for.

Top All-rounder Pick

Alice Ikuzwe (1 match, 8 runs, 0 wickets)

Alice Ikuzwe bowled an economical spell and conceded just 10 runs in two overs against GQ-W. She got off to a decent start with the bat and made 8 off 7 balls.

Top Bowler Pick

Devotha Uwizeyimana (1 match, 1 wicket)

Devotha Uwizeyimana was one of the three bowlers for IH-W to take a wicket in their first encounter. She took 1/5 from the only over she bowled.

SCC-W vs IH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Henriette Ishimwe (1 match, 10 runs, 1 wicket)

Henriette Ishimwe can make some big all-round impact. The IH-W skipper and seam-bowling all-rounder took 1/6 from two overs and scored 10 with the bat in the last fixture.

Muragije Maria Cesalia (1 match, 4 runs, 1 wicket)

Muragije Maria Cesalia bowled just one over and she returned with figures of 1/3. She can chip in usefully with the bat in the lower order.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCC-W vs IH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Henriette Ishimwe 10 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Alice Ikuzwe 8 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Muragije Maria Cesalia 4 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Devotha Uwizeyimana 1 wicket in 1 match Henriette Isimbi 10 runs in 1 match

SCC-W vs IH-W match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. The likes of Henriette Ishimwe, Gislaine Umubyeyi, Sylvia Usabyimana and Alice Ikuzwe will be the ones to watch out for.

SCC-W vs IH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Sorwathe CC Women vs Indatwa Hampshire Women - Rwanda Women’s T10 League.

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Uwera

Batters: Sifa Ingabire, Henriette Isimbi

All-rounders: Henriette Ishimwe, Gislaine Umubyeyi, Sylvia Usabyimana, Alice Ikuzwe

Bowlers: Devotha Uwizeyimana, Grace Mugwaneza, Muragije Maria Cesalia, Akingeneye Delphine

SCC-W vs IH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Sorwathe CC Women vs Indatwa Hampshire Women - Rwanda Women’s T10 League.

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Uwera, Nyisabiteka Berena

Batters: Henriette Isimbi

All-rounders: Henriette Ishimwe, Gislaine Umubyeyi, Sylvia Usabyimana, Alice Ikuzwe

Bowlers: Devotha Uwizeyimana, Grace Mugwaneza, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Muragije Maria Cesalia

Poll : 0 votes