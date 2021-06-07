SCE vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Kiel - June 8, 2021

In the 31st and 32nd matches of ECS T10 Kiel, SC Europa will lock horns with PSV Hann-Munden at Kiel Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

SC Europa have been exceptional so far in the tournament with three victories and just one defeat. They are in second spot on the points table in Group B. In their previous match, SC Europa defeated VfB Fallersleben by 16 runs.

Meanwhile, PSV Hann-Munden topped their group with four wins in five matches in the ECS Kummerfeld tournament. Unfortunately, they bowed out in the semi-finals to eventual champions KSV Cricket. PSV Hann-Munden would love to start this tournament on a winning note.

Squads to choose from

SC Europa

Akif Hameed, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Kashif Abbasi, Rahimullah Khan, Wahidullah Amini, Abdulrahim Zazai, Amjad Khan Zazai, Bilal Shinwari, Dev Rana, Hamza Muhammad, Khawaja Khalid Rauf, Mohammad Nader Fakhry, Shabeer Ahmad, Yasir Yousuf Thara, Abdul Khan, Atiqullah Bawar, Habibullah Shinwari, Hedayatt Talash, Israfeel Aryubi, Mohammad Khan Oriakhel, Samiullah Habibi, Umar Farooq, Wicket Keeper, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Mohsin Muhammad, Sahel Darwish.

PSV Hann-Munden

Adeel Ahmad, Hirenbhai Patel, Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Omedullah Safi, Wahid Muhammad, Wali khan, Zaheer Khan, Amin Zadran, Gulraiz Mustafa, Matiullah Yousafzai, Safi Awalkhan, Ujan Natik, Vinod Joshi, Asad Sangari, Ketan Singh, Nasir Rustamkhail, Sajed Jaberkhel

Probable Playing XIs

SC Europa

Wajid Khan, Atiqullah Bawar, Bilal Shinwari, Dawood Aryubi, Dev Rana, Israfeel Aryubi, Kashif Abbasi, Muhammad Mohsin (wk), Sahel Darwish (c), Shabeer Arabzaie, Mohibullah Nayel

PSV Hann-Munden

Asadullah Sangari (wk), Gulraiz Mustafa (c), Imran Hafiz, Adeel Ahmad, Sajed Jabarkhel, Amin Zadran, Awalkhan Safi, Vinod Joshi, Hiren Patel, Matiullah Yousafzai, Junaid Javed

Match Details

Match: SC Europa vs PSV Hann-Munden, Match 31 and 32

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground

Date and Time (IST): 8th June, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM

Pitch report

While there will be some swing available with the new ball, the batsmen are likely to enjoy batting on the surface. The second game, however, will see the pitch get slower, helping the spinners a little despite the size of the ground acting as a disadvantage.

Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 110-120 being par at the venue.

ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCE vs PSV)

SCE vs PSV Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dawood Aryubi, Atiqullah Bawar, Kashif Abbasi, Adeel Ahmad, Israfeel Aryubi, Amin Zadran, Gulraiz Mustafa, Matiullah Yousafzai, Bilal Shinwari, Wajid Khan, Dev Rana

Captain: Israfeel Aryubi Vice-captain: Gulraiz Mustafa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Mohsin, Atiqullah Bawar, Imran Hafiz, Adeel Ahmad, Israfeel Aryubi, Vinod Joshi, Gulraiz Mustafa, Matiullah Yousafzai, Bilal Shinwari, Wajid Khan, Junaid Javed

Captain: Atiqullah Bawar Vice-captain: Adeel Ahmad

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee