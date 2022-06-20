SCK vs BLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 25

The 25th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be played on Monday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad between Soca King (SCK) and Blue Devils (BLD).

Both teams are struggling in their respective campaigns, with the Soca Kings winning three of their seven games and the Blue Devils only winning one.

The Soca Kings almost made a comeback, winning three straight games before losing by six wickets to the Leatherback Giants in their previous game. Given their excellent form, the team will rely on the performances of Shiva Sankar, Kirsten Kallicharan, and Jason Mohammed to keep their playoff hopes alive.

SCK vs BLD Probable Playing XIs

SCK XI

Jason Mohammed (c), Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Lyndell Nelson, Sion Hackett, Shatrughan Rambaran (wk), Chadeon Raymond, Jon Russ Jagessar, Ricky Jaipaul, Shiva Sankar, Kavesh Kantasingh

BLD XI

Navin Bidaisee, Dejourn Charles, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Mario Belcon, Aaron Alfred (wk), Vikash Mohan (c), Christopher Vincent, Vishan Jagessar, Shannon Gabriel, Ansil Bhagan, Damion Joachim

Match Details

Match: Soca King vs Blue Devils, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: June 20, 2022; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium is a balanced one, and conducive to batters. However, pacers could have some movement with the new ball. A total of around 100 could be a challenging one on this track.

Today's SCK vs BLD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aaron Alfred: He has struggled with the bat so far in the competition, scoring only 16 runs in four games. He will look to improve his fortunes in the upcoming games.

Batters

Kirstan Kallicharan: Kirstan Kallicharan has been outstanding with the bat so far in the tournament, dominating the run-scoring charts with 222 runs at an exceptional average of 37 in six games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Jason Mohammed: Jason Mohammed can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 103 runs at an impressive average of 20.60 in his last six games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your SCK vs BLD Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Shiva Sankar: Shiva Sankar is consistently proving his worth with the new ball, providing breakthroughs in the early overs. Given his experience and pace, he is a multiplier pick for your fantasy team. He has taken seven wickets at an impressive average of 17.28 in six games.

3 best players to pick in SCK vs BLD Dream11 prediction team

Shannon Gabriel (BLD): 117 points

Isaiah Rajah (SCK): 155 points

Damion Joachim (BLD): 131 points

Key stats for SCK vs BLD Dream11 prediction team

Chadeon Raymond – Five wickets in six games; bowling average: 15.60

Jon Russ Jagessar – Five wickets in six games; bowling average: 18.20

Christopher Vincent – Four wickets in five games; bowling average: 20.50

SCK vs BLD Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T10 Blast 2022)

SCK vs BLD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shannon Gabriel, Damion Joachim, Christopher Vincent, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Aaron Alfred, Jason Mohammed, Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Chadeon Raymond, Jon Russ Jagessar, Shiva Sankar.

Captain: Christopher Vincent | Vice-captain: Kirstan Kallicharan.

SCK vs BLD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shannon Gabriel, Damion Joachim, Christopher Vincent, Mario Belcon, Aaron Alfred, Jason Mohammed, Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Chadeon Raymond, Jon Russ Jagessar, Shiva Sankar.

Captain: Kirstan Kallicharan | Vice-captain: Jason Mohammed.

