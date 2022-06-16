SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 17

The Soca Kings (SCK) will take on the Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) in the 17th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday.

The Soca Kings have two wins from their five matches so far. They are fifth in the table and are entering this match on the back of a win against the Steelpan Strikers in their previous match. They will be looking to climb upwards.

The Cocrico Cavaliers, on the other hand, have also won two of their five matches so far and are placed second in the points table. Their previous match against the Leatherback Giants was called off.

SCK vs CCL Probable Playing 11 Today

SCK XI

Jason Mohammed (c), Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jon Russ Jagessar, Sion Hackett, Shatrughan Rambaran, Ricky Jaipaul, Shiva Sankar, James Duncan, Chadeon Raymond, Rickson Maniram (wk)

CCL XI

Denesh Ramdin (c), Jesse Bootan, Bryan Charles, Amir Jangoo (wk), Strassark Sankar, Akeil Cooper, Shaaron Lewis, Rakesh Maharaj, Ramesh Brijlal, Barry Bhandoo, Akeem Alvarez

Match Details

SCK vs CCL, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: June 16, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Brian Lara Stadium is known to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen are expected to find equal assistance here. Pacers will also be able to find movement with the new ball.

Today’s SCK vs CCL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Jangoo is a fabulous choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is capable of scoring runs in the middle order, and has amassed 97 runs in three matches at a strike rate close to 190.

Batters

K Kallicharan has been in exceptional form with the bat this season. He has scored 104 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 179.31.

All-rounders

J Mohammed is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 95 runs in three matches and is a good choice for the captaincy pick of your SCK vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

S Sankar has enjoyed his time with the ball and has been able to get breakthroughs. He has picked up six wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCK vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

S Sankar (SCK) – 218 points

K Kallicharan (SCK) – 184 points

J Mohammed (SCK) – 175 points

R Maharaj (CCL) – 156 points

A Jangoo (CCL) – 156 points

Important stats for SCK vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

S Sankar: Six wickets

K Kallicharan: 104 runs

J Mohammed: 95 runs

R Maharaj: Four wickets

A Jangoo: 97 runs

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Today

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jangoo, D Ramdin, K Kallicharan, J Bootan, I Rajah, J Mohammed, C Raymond, R Brijlal, S Sankar, R Maharaj, J Russ Jagessar

Captain: J Mohammed, Vice-Captain: S Sankar

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Jangoo, D Ramdin, K Kallicharan, J Bootan, I Rajah, A Alvarez, J Mohammed, C Raymond, S Sankar, R Maharaj, J Russ Jagessar

Captain: K Kallicharan, Vice-Captain: A Jangoo

