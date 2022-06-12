SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 9

Soca Kings will take on Cocrico Cavaliers in the ninth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday.

Soca Kings are winless after two matches and are at the bottom of the table. They are coming into this match after losing their previous league match by 10 runs where they failed to chase 81 runs.

Meanwhile, Cocrico Cavaliers have won just one of their three matches so far. They are third in the points table.

SCK vs CCL Probable Playing 11 Today

SCK X

Kirstan Kallicharan, Isaiah Rajah, Jason Mohammed, Sion Hackett, Lyndell Nelson, Shiva Sankar, Chadeon Raymond, Rickson Maniram (wk), Kavesh Kantasingh, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Ricky Jaipaul

CCL XI

Denesh Ramdin (c), Jesse Bootan, Bryan Charles, Amir Jangoo(wk), Strassark Sankar, Akeil Cooper, Shaaron Lewis, Rakesh Maharaj, Ramesh Brijlal, Barry Bhandoo, Akeem Alvarez

Match Details

SCK vs CCL, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 12th June, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The Brian Lara Stadium is known to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen are expected to find equal assistance here. Pacers will also be able to find movement with the new ball.

Today’s SCK vs CCL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Jangoo is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score runs in the middle order and has amassed 70 runs so far.

Batters

J Bootan has done a decent job with the bat for Cocrico Cavaliers. He has 66 runs to his name and will be looking to contribute more.

All-rounders

C Raymonds is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He hasn’t been able to make a major impact so far and will be looking to turn things around.

Bowlers

S Solomon has led with the ball for S Solomon. He has scalped three wickets so far and will be looking to add more victims.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCK vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

A Jangoo (CCL) – 119 points

J Bootan (CCL) – 101 points

S Solomon (CCL) – 91 points

D Ramdin (CCL) – 77 points

R Maharaj (CCL) – 74 points

Important stats for SCK vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

A Jangoo: 70 runs

J Bootan: 66 runs

S Solomon: 3 wickets

J Mohammed: 15 runs

J Jagessar: 2 wickets

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Today

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jangoo, D Ramdin, J Bootan, I Rajah, K Kallicharan, C Raymond, R Brijlal, J Mohammed, S Solomon, R Maharaj, J Jagessar

Captain: J Mohammed, Vice-Captain: J Bootan

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Jangoo, D Ramdin, J Bootan, I Rajah, K Kallicharan, C Raymond, J Mohammed, S Solomon, R Maharaj, J Jagessar, S Sankar

Captain: A Jangoo, Vice-Captain: C Raymond

