SCK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 22

Soca Kings (SCK) will take on Leatherback Giants (LBG) in the 22nd match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday.

Soca Kings have had a wonderful start to the campaign. They have won three of their six games, while another has ended in a draw. They are third in the points table.

Meanwhile, Leatherback Giants are fourth in the standings. They have had a disappointing season so far, winning only two of their eight games.

SCK vs LBG Probable Playing XIs

SCK

Jason Mohammed (c), Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jon Russ Jagessar, Lyndell Nelson, Ricky Jaipaul, Shiva Sankar, James Duncan, Shatrughan Rambaran (wk), Chadeon Raymond, Kayesh Kantasingh.

LBG XI

Terrance Hinds(c), Mark Deyal, Yannic Cariah, Kjorn Ottley, Sanjay Jawahir (wk), Kerwyn Sirju, Jahron Alfred, Saiba Batoosingh, Keon Isaac, Denzil Antoine, Matthew Patrick.

Match Details

Match: SCK vs LBG, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 22.

Date and Time: June 19, 2022, 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The Brian Lara Stadium is known to be a balanced one, and both bowlers and batters are expected to find equal assistance. Pacers should also be able to find movement with the new ball.

Today’s SCK vs LBG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Jawahir is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. He can score runs in the middle order and can strike the ball cleanly.

Batters

K Kallicharan has been in exceptional form with the bat this season. He has scored 160 runs so far at an average of 26.66.

All-rounders

M Deyal is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He has scored 141 runs and has also taken three wickets. Deyal is a good choice for the captaincy pick of your SCK vs LBG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

K Isaac has enjoyed his time with the ball and has able to get timely breakthroughs. He's the leading wicket-taker for his team and has picked up eight wickets so far at an average of 13.

Five best players to pick in SCK vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

M Deyal (LBG) – 341 points

K Isaac (LBG) – 301 points

K Kallicharan (SCK) – 300 points

S Sankar (SCK) – 257 points

J Alfred (LBG) – 214 points.

Key stats for SCK vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

M Deyal: 141 runs and 3 wickets

K Isaac: 8 wickets

K Kallicharan: 160 runs

S Sankar: 7 wickets

J Alfred: 101 runs and 1 wicket.

SCK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction

SCK vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jawahir, K Kallicharan, J Alfred, K Ottley, I Rajah, M Deyal, J Mohammed, C Raymond, K Isaac, S Sankar, J Jagessar.

Captain: K Kallicharan. Vice-Captain: M Deyal.

SCK vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jawahir, K Kallicharan, J Alfred, K Ottley, M Deyal, J Mohammed, T Hinds, K Isaac, S Sankar, J Jagessar, Y Cariah.

Captain: J Mohammed. Vice-Captain: K Isaac.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far