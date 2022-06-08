SCK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 1

The inaugural match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be played on Wednesday, June 8, between Soca King (SCK) and Leatherback Giants (LBG).

Soca King had a good season earlier this year, qualifying as the first finalist and finishing first in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 points table with 14 points from 10 games. However, they were unable to win the trophy, going down to the Steelpan Strikers in the final match.

The Leatherback Giants, on the other hand, qualified for the playoffs but were defeated by the Steelpan Strikers by 65 runs in the playoffs.

Both teams would like to start the season on a high note.

SCK vs LBG Probable Playing XIs

SCK

Leonaardo Julien (wk), Isaiah Rajah, James Duncan, Mbeki Joseph, Jason Mohammed (c), Chadeon Raymond, Sion Hackett, Jon Russ, Shiv Shankar, Ricky Jaipaul, Kavesh Kantasingh.

LBG

Jabari Mills (wk), Kjorn Ottley, Saiba Batoosingh, Jahron Alfred, Crystain Thurton, Terrance Hinds (c), Joshua James, Mark Deyal, Yannick Cariah, Andrew Rambaran, Justin Jangoo.

Match Details

Match: Soca King vs Leatherback Giants, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: June 8th, 2022; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium is well-balanced and favorable to batters. The pacers should get some swing early on, but as the match progresses, they need to be careful with their lines and lengths. Anything over 100 runs could be considered a par score at the venue.

Today's SCK vs LBG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Leonardo Julian: He is a dependable and reliable choice for the wicket-keeper's position. Although he has not scored many runs in his last five appearances, he has the ability to quickly turn things around.

Batter

Isaiah Rajah: He is a fantastic batter who takes an aggressive approach against pacers. He was also in fantastic form in the Trinidad T10 earlier this season, having scored 142 runs in five games at an impressive average of 28.40.

All-rounder

Jason Mohammed: Jason has been SCK's best player of the tournament, excelling with both the bat and the ball. He hits the ball nicely and has already scored 205 runs in his last five games, including a half-century in his previous match, making him an excellent choice for your fantasy team.

Bowler

Yannick Cariah: He is a top spinner for his team who can extract spin off the surface very well. He has been in ruthless form with both the bat and the ball, taking 11 wickets and scoring 129 runs in his last five games.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCK vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

James Duncan (SCK)

Kjorn Ottley (LBG)

Mbeki Joseph (SCK)

Saiba Batoosingh (LBG)

Sion Hackett (SCK)

Key stats for SCK vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Mark Deyal – 18 runs and three wickets in his last four games.

Kirstan Kallicharan – 94 runs in his last five games.

Joshua James – 59 runs and four wickets in his last five games.

SCK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T10 Blast 2022)

SCK vs LBG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Leonardo Julian, Kjorn Ottley, Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jason Mohammed, Terrance Hinds, Mark Deyal, Joshua James, Yannick Cariah, Jon Russ Jagessar, Shiva Sankar

Captain: Jason Mohammed | Vice-captain: Mark Deyal.

SCK vs LBG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Leonardo Julian, Kjorn Ottley, Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jason Mohammed, Terrance Hinds, Mark Deyal, Joshua James, Yannick Cariah, Jon Russ Jagessar, Shiva Sankar

Captain: Jason Mohammed | Vice-captain: Terrance Hinds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far