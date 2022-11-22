SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 Match 5

Soca King will take on the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SCK vs SLS) in Match 5 of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Wednesday, November 23. The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCK vs SLS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The first game for both teams was washed out. Soca King were scheduled to face the Leatherback Giants while Scarlet Ibis Scorchers were supposed to take on Steelpan Players. All four teams ultimately ended up sharing a point each.

Soca King didn’t have the best of runs in the earlier edition of this tournament, which took place in June this year. They had three wins, five losses and two no-results.

On the other hand, the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers topped the points table during the league stages before they lost in the semifinals. They will be looking to go a couple of steps further this time around.

SCK vs SLS, Match Details

The fifth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 between Soca King and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will be played on Nov. 23 2022 at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SCK vs SLS, Match 5, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022.

Date & Time: November 23, 2022, 3:00 AM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, is likely to be a very good one to bat on. Teams have scored big runs at this venue in the past and another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards.

SCK vs SLS Probable Playing 11 today

Soca King Team News

No major injury concerns for Soca King.

Soca King Probable Playing XI: Jon Russ Jagessar (c), Kirstan Kallicharan, Chadeon Raymond, Sion Hackett, Akiel Cooper, Ahkeel Mollon, Dejourn Charles (wk), Jarlarnie Seales, Bevon Duncan, Andre Browne, Nadium Mohammed.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Team News

No major injury concerns for the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Probable Playing XI: Randy Mahase (wk), Kyle Roopchand, Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran, Daron Cruickshank, Mikhil Govia, Khary Piere, Bryan Charles, Dexter Sween, Derone Davis, Kieshawn Dillon.

Today’s SCK vs SLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Randy Mahase

Randy Mahase fared nicely in the June edition of the Trinidad T10 Blast. He mustered 98 runs at a strike-rate of 140.00 and will be looking to do even better this time around.

Top Batter Pick

Kirstan Kallicharan

Kirstan Kallicharan was the second-highest run-getter in the Trinidad T10 tournament that was played earlier this year. He amassed 228 runs at a strike-rate of 175.38 and hit 20 sixes. He is his team's most dangerous batter and is bound to get you some valuable points.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sion Hackett

Sion Hackett can be effective with both bat and ball. He can pick wickets regularly and can be quite useful with the bat, making him a valuable option for your fantasy outfit.

Top Bowler Pick

Jon Russ Jagessar

Jon Russ Jagessar bowled extremel well in the previous season of the Trinidad T10 Blast in June earlier this year. He took seven scalps from eight outings with the ball and had an economy rate of 7.13.

SCK vs SLS match captain and vice-captain choices

Tion Webster

Tion Webster had a good all-round season earlier in June this year. He scored 206 runs while striking at 173.11 and he took four wickets at an economy of 9.77 with the ball.

Dexter Sween

Dexter Sween can prove to be a utility player. He scored 95 runs at a strike-rate of 153.23 and took seven wickets in the previous edition of the Trinidad T10 Blast earlier this year.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCK vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (Stats from the previous Trinidad T10 Blast)

Player Player Stats Tion Webster 206 runs and four wickets in nine innings Kirstan Kallicharan 228 runs in eight innings Jon Russ Jagessar Seven wickets in eight innings Dexter Sween 95 runs and seven wickets in eight innings Randy Mahase 98 runs in eight innings

SCK vs SLS match expert tips

All-rounders and top-order batters from both sides will be the key in this game. Thus, the likes of Kirstan Kallicharan, Tion Webster, Dexter Sween and Jon Russ Jageesar will be the ones to watch out for.

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Soca King vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - Trinidad T10 Blast 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Randy Mahase.

Batters: Kirstan Kallicharan, Tion Webster, Kyle Roopchand, Akiel Cooper.

All-rounders: Sion Hackett, Daron Cruickshank.

Bowlers: Khary Pierre, Chadeon Raymond, Dexter Sween, Jon Russ Jageesar.

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Soca King vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers - Trinidad T10 Blast 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Randy Mahase.

Batters: Kirstan Kallicharan, Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran.

All-rounders: Jarlarnie Seales, Sion Hackett, Daron Cruickshank.

Bowlers: Khary Pierre, Dexter Sween, Ahkeel Mollon, Dejourn Jon Russ Jagessar.

