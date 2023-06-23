SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2023, Qualifier 1

Soca King (SCK) will take on Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) in the first Qualifier of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2023 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Friday, June 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SCK vs SLS Dream11 prediction.

Both Soca King and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers have had successful campaigns in Trinidad T10 Blast 2023, ranking first and second, respectively.

Soca King defeated Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by five runs in their previous game while Scarlet Ibis Scorchers defeated Cocrico Cavaliers in their previous game by four wickets while chasing a 104-run target. Both sides have shown impressive skills throughout the tournament, and this match is expected to be a thrilling battle between the bat and the ball.

SCK vs SLS, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022

The first Qualifier match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2023 between Soca King and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will be played on June 23 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 09:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCK vs SLS, 1st Qualifier, Trinidad T10 Blast 2023

Date & Time: June 23, 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Live Streaming: Fancode

SCK vs SLS Pitch Report

The Brian Lara Stadium ground has been outstanding. This season, the average score for batting first at this venue is 95. The 90-run scores have been crossed and successfully chased down, so another exciting game is expected on Friday.

Matches Won by Batting first: 2

Matches Won by Bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 95

Average 2nd innings score: 84

SCK vs SLS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Soca King: W, W, W, W, NR

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: W, L, NR, W, W

SCK vs SLS Probable Playing 11 today

Soca King team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Soca King Probable Playing XI

Jason Mohammed (c), Kirstan Kallicharan, Jon Russ Jagessar, Dejourn Charles, Chadeon Raymond, Nicholas Ali, Ansil Bhagan, Josh Telemaque, Jesse Bootan, Vaaroon Samaroo, Keegan Jagesar (wk)

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Probable Playing XI

Tion Webster (c), Kamil Pooran, Bryan Charles, Dexter Sween, Philton Williams, Shakeel Johnson, Kyle Roopchand, Jordan Samkaran, Vikesh Harrylochan, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Joshua Ramdoo

Today’s SCK vs SLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joshua Da Silva (7 matches, 169 runs, S.R: 208.64)

Joshua Da Silva is in top form in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 169 runs at an average of 28.17 and a strike rate of 208.64 in seven games.

Top Batter Pick

Kamil Pooran (6 matches, 186 runs, S.R: 191.75)

Kamil Pooran is one of the rising stars who has performed brilliantly in this tournament. The right-hander has scored 186 runs at an impressive average of 46.50 with the help of 14 sixes and 13 fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nicholas Ali (5 matches, 8 runs, 3 wickets)

Nicholas Ali can be effective with both the bat and the ball. The right-handed all-rounder has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.80 in five games and has scored eight runs with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Jon Russ Jagessar (7 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 8.00)

Jon Russ Jagessar has been impressive this season and is currently the leading wicket-taker in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2023. The experienced off-break bowler has grabbed eight wickets at an average of 8.00 and an economy rate of 6.40.

SCK vs SLS match captain and vice-captain choices

Jason Mohammed

The Soca King skipper has scored 112 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 157.75 in seven games. With such batting exploits, he could be an excellent choice for captaincy in today's game.

Tion Webster

Tion Webster is a hard-hitting batter and has also been an effective medium pacer for his side. He has scored 100 runs at an impressive average of 33.33 while being the leading wicket-taker for his side with six scalps in seven games. That makes him the perfect choice for the role of vice-captaincy for today's outing.

5 Must-picks for SCK vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shakeel Johnson

Kyle Roopchand

Kirstan Kallicharan,

Dejourn Charles

Jordan Samkaran

SCK vs SLS match expert tips

Jon Russ Jagessar has been brilliant with the ball in this tournament, having picked up eight wickets at an average of 8.00 in seven games. Given his current form, he is one of the must-haves in your SCK vs SLS Dream11 fantasy team.

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

SCK vs SLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Joshua Da Silva, Dejourn Charles

Batters: Jason Mohammed, Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran, Kirstan Kallicharan

All-rounders: Nicholas Ali, Vikesh Harrylochan

Bowlers: Jon Russ Jagessar, Chadeon Raymond, Bryan Charles

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SCK vs SLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Joshua Da Silva, Dejourn Charles

Batters: Jason Mohammed, Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran, Kirstan Kallicharan

All-rounders: Nicholas Ali

Bowlers: Jon Russ Jagessar, Philton Williams, Chadeon Raymond, Bryan Charles

