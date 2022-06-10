SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 5

The fifth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be played between Soca King (SCK) and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) on Friday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

With the Soca King's first game getting cancelled, Jason Mohammed and company are eager to get back on the field after a long break.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, on the other hand, are in good form, having won their last two Trinidad T10 games earlier this year. With Tion Webster, Keagon Simmons, and Khary Pierre among their ranks, they will be looking to kick off their campaign on a high note.

SCK vs SLS Probable Playing XIs

SCK XI

Jason Mohammed (c), Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jon Russ Jagessar, Sion Hackett, Ricky Jaipaul, Shiva Sankar, Chadeon Raymond, Kavesh Kantasingh, Rickson Maniram(wk), Lyndell Nelson

SLS XI

Randy Mahase (wk), Tion Webster, Keagon Simmons, Anthony Alexander, Hakeem Mitchell, Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sween, Khary Pierre, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawan Dillon, Joshua Ramdoo

Match Details

Match: Soca King vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: June 10, 2022; 09:30 AM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium is a balanced one, and conducive to batters. However, pacers could have some movement with the new ball. A total of around 120 could be a challenging one on this track.

Today's SCK vs SLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Randy Mahase: Randy has been one of the most consistent hitters for the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers. He last played a game a month ago and scored 29 runs off 20 deliveries.

Batters

Tion Webster: Webster has been outstanding with the bat in his recent matches in the format. He has scored 87 runs at an average of 27.00 and taken one wicket. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Jason Mohammed: Jason Mohammed can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 205 runs at an outstanding average of 37.80 in his last five games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your SCK vs SLS Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Khary Pierre: He had a rare failure in his recent games, but he will look to make amends by performing well in this match. He has only taken two wickets in his last five games.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCK vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Kamil Pooran (SLS)

Jon Russ Jagessar (SCK)

Hakeem Mitchell (SLS)

Chadeon Raymond (SCK)

Dexter Sween (SLS)

Key stats for SCK vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Kirstan Kallicharan – 94 runs in his last five games.

Isaiah Rajah – 146 runs in his last five games.

Keagon Simmons – 50 runs and three wickets in his last four games.

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T10 Blast 2022)

SCK vs SLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Randy Mahase, Tion Webster, Keagon Simmons, Isaiah Rajah, Jason Mohammed, Chadeon Raymond, Sion Hackett, Hakeem Mitchell, Shiva Sankar, Jon Russ Jagessar, Khary Pierre.

Captain: Jason Mohammed | Vice-captain: Tion Webster.

SCK vs SLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Maniram, Tion Webster, Keagon Simmons, Isaiah Rajah, Jason Mohammed, Chadeon Raymond, Anderson Mahase, Hakeem Mitchell, Shiva Sankar, Jon Russ Jagessar, Khary Pierre.

Captain: Jason Mohammed | Vice-captain: Hakeem Mitchell.

