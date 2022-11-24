SCK vs SP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 8

Soca Kings will be up against Steelpan Players in the eighth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, Tarouba on Friday, November 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCK vs SP Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Soca Kings are third in the points table, with both of their first two matches getting abandoned due to rain. Steelpan Players, on the other hand, are placed at the top of the points table, winning one out of their three matches.

SCK vs SP Match Details

The eighth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on November 25 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad in Tarouba. The match is set to take place at 12:30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCK vs SP, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 8

Date and Time: 25 November, 2022, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Brain Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies.

SCK vs SP Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium is a batting paradise. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, the batters will be able to play shots on the upside. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs

Last 2 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 90

Average second-innings score: 100

SCK vs SP Form Guide (Last match)

Soca Kings: NA

Steelpan Players: W

SCK vs SP probable playing 11s for today’s match

SCK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SCK Probable Playing 11

Denesh Ramdin, Aaron Alfred, Adrian Sehzad Ali, Isaiah Rajah, Brendon Ramdial, Kiedel Glasgow, Jyd Goolie, Jahron Alfred, Ricky Jaipaul, Kashtri Singh, Liam Vinode Mamchan.

SP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SP Probable Playing 11

Dejourn Charles, Andre Browne, Jason Mohammed, Kirstan Kallicharan, Bevon Duncan, Sunil Narine, Jalarnie Seales, Sion Hackett, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Chadeon Raymond, Nadim Mohammed.

SCK vs SP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Aaron Alfred (3 matches, 13 runs, Strike Rate: 185.71)

Aaron managed to score 13 runs at a strike rate of 185.71 in the last match. He could also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Teshawn Castro (3 matches, 81 runs, Strike Rate: 213.16)

Castro has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, scoring 81 runs at a strike rate of 213.16 in three matches. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Jyd Goolie (3 matches, 50 runs, Strike Rate: 172.41)

Jyd is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 50 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 172.41.

Top Bowler pick

Imran Khan (3 matches, 16 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 66.67 and Economy Rate: 6.50)

Imran is a quality bowler who can keep things tight and pick wickets at regular intervals. Having played three matches, he has scored 16 runs while scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 6.50.

SCK vs SP match captain and vice-captain choices

Imran Khan

Imran has scored 16 runs while picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 in three matches. He has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball and is a dependable bet for the armband due to his consistent performances.

Jason Mohammed

Jason is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 526 runs in 20 T10 matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SCK vs SP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Teshawn Castro: 81 runs in 3 matches

Imran Khan: 16 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

Jyd Goolie: 50 runs in 3 matches

Aaron Alfred: 13 runs in 3 matches

Justin Manick: 1 wicket in 3 matches

SCK vs SP match expert tips

Teshawn Castro could prove to be a wise choice as he has batted exceptionally well, scoring 81 runs in three matches.

SCK vs SP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

SCK vs SP Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

SCK vs SP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Aaron Alfred

Batters: Teshawn Castro, Jason Mohammed, Kirstan Kallicharan

All-rounders: Jalarnie Searles, Justin Manick, Jyd Goolie, Sion Hackett

Bowlers: Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Imran Khan, Shiva Sankar

SCK vs SP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

SCK vs SP Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

SCK vs SP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Aaron Alfred

Batters: Teshawn Castro, Jason Mohammed, Kirstan Kallicharan

All-rounders: Sion Hackett, Jyd Goolie, Jalarnie Seales

Bowlers: Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Imran Khan, Shiva Sankar, Ricky Jaipaul.

