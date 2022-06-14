SCK vs SPK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 13

The Soca Kings (SCK) will take on the Steelpan Strikers (SPK) in the 13th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday.

The Soca Kings have had a rough campaign so far. They have lost all three matches played so far and are stuck at the bottom of the table. They lost their previous match against the Cocrico Cavaliers by five runs.

The Steelpan Strikers, on the other hand, have also played three matches but have registered one victory. They defeated the Leatherback Giants by three runs and are fourth in the table as things stand.

SCK vs SPK Probable Playing 11 Today

SCK XI

Jason Mohammed (c), Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jon Russ Jagessar, Sion Hackett, Shatrughan Rambaran, Ricky Jaipaul, Shiva Sankar, James Duncan, Chadeon Raymond, Rickson Maniram (wk)

SPK XI

Teshawn Castro, Lendl Simmons, QuinCi Babel, Kiedel Glasgow, Jyd Goolie, Jarlarnie Seales, Adrian Ali (wk), Rivaldo Ramlogan, Ahkeel Mollon, Philton Williams, Imran Khan (c)

Match Details

SCK vs CCL, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: June 14, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Brian Lara Stadium is known to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen are expected to find equal assistance here. Pacers will also be able to find movement with the new ball.

Today’s SCK vs SPK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sehzad Ali is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score runs in the middle order, and has amassed 39 runs in two matches.

Batters

L Simmons has plenty of international experience and will be looking to have a major impact on proceedings here. He has scored 40 runs in the competition.

All-rounders

J Mohammed is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 59 runs in two matches and is a good choice for the captaincy pick of your SCK vs SPK Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

S Sankar has enjoyed his time with the ball and has been able to get breakthroughs. He has picked up two wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCK vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

J Mohammed (SCK) – 105 points

S Sankar (SCK) – 88 points

C Raymond (SCK) – 85 points

L Simmons (SPK) – 78 points

J Goolie (SPK) – 76 points

Important stats for SCK vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

J Mohammed: 59 runs

S Sankar: Two wickets

C Raymond: Two wickets

L Simmons: 40 runs

J Goolie: 12 runs and one wicket

SCK vs SPK Dream11 Prediction Today

SCK vs SPK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sehzad Ali, L Simmons, K Kalicharan, I Rajah, J Mohammed, C Raymond, J Goolie, J Seales, S Sankar, R Jagessar, I Khan

Captain: J Mohammed, Vice-Captain: L Simmons

SCK vs SPK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sehzad Ali, L Simmons, K Kalicharan, I Rajah, J Mohammed, C Raymond, J Goolie, S Sankar, R Jagessar, I Khan, M Richards

Captain: C Raymond, Vice-Captain: S Sankar

