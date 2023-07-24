SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s One Day match - July 24th, 2023

Scotland U19 (SCO-U19) will lock horns with Ireland U19 (IRE-U19) in the first One Day of the three-match 50-over series at Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, Scotland on July 24, Monday.

This series acts as a perfect practice for Scotland U19 before they compete in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifier 2024 in the Netherlands in August 2023.

The Scottish side have been playing their home matches for the past two weeks against Scotland Men's Performance Academy and South Asian Cricket Academy.

On the other hand, Ireland U19 have been automatically qualified for the upcoming U19 World Cup 2024 in Sri Lanka. These two sides met last year in Ireland in a One Day series named U19 Celtic Cup.

Without any further ado, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 game.

#3 Gavin Roulston (IRE-U19) - 8 Credits

Gavin Roulston, the Irish rising star, has scored 266 runs from 13 List-A innings at an average of 29.56. He also went on to pick nine wickets in his short career in the 50-over format.

Gavin is expected to bat in the top order and he could roll his arm for a few overs as well, making him a good captaincy choice in the SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 game.

#2 Daniel Forkin (IRE-U19) - 8.5 Credits

The bowling all-rounder Daniel Forkin was part of the U17 Celtic Cup 2022 when he picked up three wickets in one List A game.

The slow left-arm orthodox bowler could prove to be a game-changer for Ireland U19 in this three-match One Day series. Forkin can be a promising captain in the SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 game.

#1 Adi Hegde (SCO-U19) - 8.5 Credits

Scotland U19 would be relying heavily on Adi Hegde’s bowling skills in the middle overs. The bowling all-rounder could create a significant impact as a captain in the SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 game.

When these two sides last met in Celtic Cup 2022, Hegde went on to pick three wickets to turn the game towards his side.

