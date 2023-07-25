Scotland Under-19 vs Ireland Under-19 - Dream11 Prediction - Match 2

Scotland Under-19 will take on Ireland Under-19 in match number two of the three-match series at the Mannofield Park, Aberdeen on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The first match of the series was a decently close encounter but Ireland Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 27 runs. It was the middle and lower order that helped Ireland Under-19 get to 291/6 in 50 overs. Their bowlers reduced Scotland Under-19 to 187/7 before the hosts put up a valiant fight.

Scotland Under-19 will be looking to bounce back strongly while Ireland Under-19 will be aiming to win the series.

SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19, Match Details

The second match of the three-match series between Scotland Under-19 and Ireland Under-19 will be played on July 25th 2023 at Mannofield Park, Aberdeen. The game is set to take place at 3:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19

Date & Time: July 25th 2023, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Mannofield Park, Aberdeen

Pitch Report

The track at the Mannofield Park in Aberdeen is usually a good one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely and the batters can play shots on the up. However, there could be some movement for the pacers, especially with the new ball.

SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Scotland Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Scotland Under-19 Probable Playing XI: Jamie Dunk, Alec Price, Owen Gould (wk), Bahadar Esakhiel, Uzair Ahmad, Harry Armstrong, Mackenzie Jones, Ibrahim Faisal, Logan Briggs, Adi Hegde, Nikhil Koteeswaran

Ireland Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ireland Under-19 Probable Playing XI: Jordan Neill, Ryan David Hunter (wk), Gavin Roulston, Philippe Le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Macdara Cosgrave, John McNally, Carson McCullough, Finn Lutton, Oliver Riley, Eoin Birch

Today’s SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Owen Gould (1 match, 73 runs)

Owen Gould batted really well in the last encounter. The Scotland Under-19 wicket-keeper racked up 73 off 70 balls in a knock which included eight fours and two sixes. He is good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Philippe Le Roux (1 match, 63 runs)

Philippe Le Roux was the top-scorer for Ireland Under-19. He struck 63 from 76 balls and he hit seven fours along with one six.

Top All-rounder Pick

John McNally (1 match, 50 runs, 1 wicket)

John McNally was very effective with both bat and ball in the first match of the series. The seam-bowling all-rounder smashed 50 off 29 balls and remained unbeaten as he hit four fours and two sixes. He also took one wicket.

Top Bowler Pick

Finn Lutton (1 match, 1 wicket)

Finn Lutton bowled a good spell in the last game. He dished out six overs and conceded only 27 runs while picking up one wicket.

SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Scott MacBeth (1 match, 44 runs, 3 wickets)

Scott MacBeth made a significant all-round impact in the first game of the series. The off-spinning all-rounder made 44 off 46 balls (four fours and one six) and he returned with figures of 3/53 from nine overs.

Uzair Ahmad (1 match, 78 runs)

Uzair Ahmad was the one who kept Scotland Under-19 in the hunt throughout the game. He smashed 78 from 64 deliveries and he struck five fours along with two sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Scott MacBeth 44 runs & 3 wickets in 1 match Uzair Ahmad 78 runs in 1 match Owen Gould in 1 match John McNally 50 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Philippe Le Roux 63 runs in 1 match

SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 match expert tips

There are some quality all-rounders and consistent top-order batters on both sides and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Philippe Le Roux, Scott MacBeth, John McNally, Carson McCullough, Uzair Ahmad and Logan Briggs will be the ones to watch out for.

SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Scotland Under-19 vs Ireland Under-19 - Match 2.

Wicket-keeper: Owen Gould, Oliver Riley

Batters: Philippe Le Roux, Uzair Ahmad (vc), Mackenzie Jones

All-rounders: Scott MacBeth (c), John McNally, Logan Briggs, Carson McCullough

Bowlers: Nikhil Koteeswaran, Finn Lutton

SCO-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Scotland Under-19 vs Ireland Under-19 - Match 2.

Wicket-keeper: Owen Gould

Batters: Philippe Le Roux, Uzair Ahmad, Jordan Neill (vc), Mackenzie Jones, Alec Price

All-rounders: Scott MacBeth, John McNally (c), Carson McCullough

Bowlers: Nikhil Koteeswaran, Finn Lutton