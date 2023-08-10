SCO-U19 vs NOR-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier, Match 11

The 11th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier will see Scotland Under-19 (SCO-U19) face Norway Under-19 (NOR-U19) at the Sportpark Thurlede in Schiedam on Thursday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCO-U19 vs NOR-U19 Dream11 Prediction.

While Scotland Under-19 have won two of their last three matches, Norway Under-19 have won one of their last three games. The Scots will start as the slight favorites.

SCO-U19 vs NOR-U19 Match Details, ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier

The 11th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier will be played on August 10 at the Sportpark Thurlede in Schiedam. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCO-U19 vs NOR-U19, ICC Under-19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier, Match 11

Date and Time: 10th August 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Thurlede, Schiedam

SCO-U19 vs NOR-U19 Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score freely on this surface. Both teams will prefer to chase.

SCO-U19 vs NOR-U19 Form Guide

SCO-U19 - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

NOR-U19 - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

SCO-U19 vs NOR-U19 Probable Playing XI

SCO-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Bahadar Esakhiel, Jamie Dunk, Alec Price (c), Mackenzie Jones, Harry Armstrong, Adi Hegde, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Lukas Fischer Keogh (wk), Qasim Khan, Ibrahim Faisal, James Hobman.

NOR-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Z Malik (c), M Warriach, Chaudhary Usman Akram, A Ellahi, J Ali, S Saeed, M Shahid, N Jhadav, A Ahmed (wk), B Patekhel, I Chaudhary.

SCO-U19 vs NOR-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

O Gould

O Gould is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of playing a big knock. A Ahmed is another good pick for today's game.

Batters

A Tanha

A Tanha and J Dunk are the two best batters picks for the Dream11 team. Z Malik played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Jones

M Jones and A Price are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Ali is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Koteeswaran

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Koteeswaran and B Patekhel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches. L Briggs is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SCO-U19 vs NOR-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

M Jones

M Jones will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 272 points in the last two games.

A Price

Since the pitch is well-balanced, A Price could bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 275 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SCO-U19 vs NOR-U19, Match 11

A Price

M Jones

A Tanha

J Ali

A Hegde

Scotland Under 19 vs Norway Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Scotland Under 19 vs Norway Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: O Gould

Batters: A Tanha, Z Malik

All-rounders: C Usman, A Price (c), M Jones (vc), J Ali, A Hegde

Bowlers: N Koteeswaran, B Patekhel, L Briggs

Scotland Under 19 vs Norway Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: O Gould

Batters: A Tanha (vc), J Dunk

All-rounders: C Usman, A Price (c), M Jones, J Ali, A Hegde

Bowlers: N Koteeswaran, B Patekhel, S Singh