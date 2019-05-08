SCO vs AFG, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 8th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 19 // 08 May 2019, 01:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Inspite of the absence of star allrounders Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan begin their World Cup preparations against Scotland with the first of two ODIs being played in Edinburgh.

Scotland have done well over the last year or so with Calum MacLoed and Richie Berrington at the forefront of their recent resurgence, providing Afghanistan a stern test in their big to cut it amongst the heavyweights.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Scotland:

Kyle Coetzer (C), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Afghanistan:

Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Playing XI Updates:

Advertisement

Scotland:

Kyle Coetzer leads a formidable Scotland side looking to get one over Afghanistan with the likes of Mark Watt, George Munsey and Calum MacLoed in their ranks. Gavin Main stands a chance at making his debut, while Michael Leask should hold the aces in the spin department alongside Watt.

Richie Berrington provides the balance in the side while Matt Cross is expected to come up with some runs at the top of the Scottish batting unit.

Possible XI: Coetzer(C), Cross(WK), MacLoed, Berrington, Wallace, Munsey, Watt, Leask, Sharif, Evans and Main/Wheal.

Afghanistan:

Gulbadin Naib takes charge in his first match as captain while Asghar Afghan becomes only the second Afghan player to play 100 ODIs for the upcoming cricketing nation. In Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad, they have one of the best destructive opening pairs in world cricket and will be key to their fortunes on Wednesday.

Mujeeb ur Rahman's inclusion depends on his fitness, while Dawlat Zadran and Aftab Alam should use the new-ball for the Afghans. Najibullah Zadran and Samiullah Shenwari can also roll their arm over if necessary.

Possible XI: Shahzad(WK), Zazai, Rahmat, Afghan, Samiullah, Naib(C), Najibullah, Shahidi, Mujeeb, Aftab and Dawlat.

Match Details:

Scotland vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI

8th May 2019, 3:30 PM IST

Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Pitch Report:

A high-scoring match is in store at the Grange Cricket Club with some help on offer for the pacers as well. Anything over 270 is likely to be competitive in Edinburgh.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Matt Cross and Mohammad Shahzad are capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, although Mohammad Shahzad should get the nod ahead of Cross considering his experience whilst playing in various leagues in the world.

Batsmen: Calum MacLoed and Rahmat Shah are great options in the fantasy team while the likes of George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer are also amongst the available candidates. Samiullah Shenwari has been a consistent performer for Afghanistan over the years and is one to keep an eye on.

Allrounders: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib, and Richie Berrington are must haves in the fantasy side with both pace-bowling allrounders crucial to either side. Along with them, Michael Leask is also a handy option in the side.

Bowlers: Dawlat Zadran should make good use of the conditions upfront while the likes of Safyaan Sharif and Mark Watt should complement him in the fantasy team with a wicket or two. One of Aftab Alam or Mujeeb ur Rahman should suffice as the fourth and final bowling option.

Captain: Gulbadin Naib and Calum MacLoed are great option to have as captain while Richie Berrington's skill-set always throws his name in the mix for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Calum MacLoed, Samiullah Shenwari, Rahmat Shah, Michael Leask, Gulbadin Naib, Richie Berrington, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Dawlat Zadran. Captain: Gulbadin Naib

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Cross(WK), Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLoed, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Gulbadin Naib, Richie Berrington, Safyaan Sharif, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran and Mark Watt. Captain: Calum MacLoed