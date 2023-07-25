SCO vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 WC Europe Final, Match 14

Scotland (SCO) will take on Austria (AUT) in the 14th match of the ICC Men's T20 WC Europe Final at Goldenacre in Edinburgh on Tuesday, July 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCO vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 14.

It will be a battle between David and Goliath as the undefeated side squares off against a team that is yet to register a single victory. Scotland have been fantastic so far and have won all three of their games. With six points, they are second in the table and are coming from the back of a massive 155-run win against Italy.

Meanwhile, Austria are at the bottom of the standings, losing all four of their games. They suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Denmark in the last game.

SCO vs AUT Match Details, Match 14

The Match 14 of ICC Men's T20 WC Europe Final will be played on July 25 at the Goldenacre in Edinburgh. The match is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

SCO vs AUT Pitch Report

The track has been balanced and it has provided equal support to both batters and bowlers. Spinners could prove to be handy on this wicket.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 140

Average second innings score: 89.3

SCO vs AUT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Scotland: W-W-W

Austria: L-L-L-L

SCO vs AUT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Scotland Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Scotland Probable Playing 11

OJ Hairs, RD Berrington (C), B McMullen, HG Munsey, MA Leask, CN Greaves, MH Cross (wk), GT Main, MRJ Watt, SM Sharif, and A Neill.

Austria Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Austria Probable Playing 11

Razmal Shigiwal (C), Shahil Momin, A Randhawa, Iqbal Hossain, Navin Wijesekera, Abdullah Akbarjan, Amit Nathwani, Mehar Cheema (wk), Umair Tariq, Jaweed Sadran, and Sahel Zadran.

SCO vs AUT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Cross (3 matches, 15 runs, Strike Rate: 88.24)

A lot more will be expected from M Cross going forward. He has played three matches and has managed to score only 15 runs. He also needs to work on his strike rate.

Top Batter pick

R Berrington (3 matches, 94 runs, Strike Rate: 156.67)

R Berrington has done quite well with the bat in hand. He has hammered 94 runs in three matches at an average of 47. Berrington also has a strike rate of 156.67.

Top All-rounder pick

B McMullen (3 matches, 106 runs and 1 wicket)

B McMullen is the second-highest run-scorer for Scotland. He has scored 106 runs at a strike rate of 173.77. He has also picked up a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

G Main (3 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.96)

G Main is the leading wicket-taker for his side. He has done an outstanding job with the ball in hand, picking up eight wickets in three games. Main has an economy rate of 7.96.

SCO vs AUT match captain and vice-captain choices

O Hairs

O Hairs is the highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has hammered 204 runs in three matches at a spectacular average and strike rate of 102 and 224.18, respectively. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your SCO vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Watt

M Watt has contributed in both departments for Scotland. He has scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 5.00. Watt has also scored 31 runs at a strike rate of over 140.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SCO vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points O Hairs 204 runs 301 points M Watt 31 runs and 6 wickets 255 points G Main 8 wickets 254 points B McMullen 106 runs and 1 wicket 198 points R Berrington 94 runs 172 points

SCO vs AUT match expert tips

O Hairs has been exceptionally good with the bat and extremely consistent. He will be a wonderful captaincy pick for your SCO vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SCO vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

SCO vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Cross

Batters: O Hairs, R Berrington, G Munsey, R Shigiwal

All-rounders: B McMullen, M Leask

Bowlers: M Watt, G Main, S Sharif, B Currie

SCO vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

SCO vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Cross

Batters: O Hairs, R Berrington, G Munsey

All-rounders: B McMullen, M Leask

Bowlers: M Watt, G Main, S Sharif, B Currie, A Akbarjan