SCO vs GER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers match – July 20, 2023

Scotland (SCO) will square off against Germany (GER) in the third match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Qualifiers 2023 at Goldenacre Sports Ground in Edinburgh on July 20. The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 PM IST.

Scotland had an impressive run in the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, although they fell short of making it to the finals. Their focus now shifts to the upcoming T20s, where they will aim to perform even better and secure qualification for the main event.

Germany, on the other hand, are relatively inexperienced but have shown exceptional form this year; they head into this match on an impressive six-match winning streak in T20Is. The Germans will be eager to continue their success in today's game.

Here are three players to be considered as potential captain or vice-captain choices for the upcoming SCO vs GER Dream11 match:

#3 Richard Berrington (SCO) - 9.0 credits

Richard Berrington displayed remarkable form in the CWC Qualifiers, amassing 291 runs in just seven matches at an average of 48.50. In T20Is, the opening batter maintains a solid average of 30.75, with a century and seven half-centuries to his name.

Considering his record and current form, Berington could be a smart choice as captain or vice-captain for your SCO vs GER Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Mark Watt (SCO) - 9.0 credits

Mark Watt was the second-highest wicket-taker for Scotland after Chris Greaves in the CWC Qualifiers. Watt took 10 wickets in seven matches. He also displayed his batting prowess by contributing 151 runs in the lower-middle order, including a couple of forty-plus scores.

Given his exceptional recent performances in ODIs, it is likely that he will bring a similar level of excellence to today's T20 game.

#1 Brandon McMullen (SCO) - 9.0 credits

Brandon McMullen has been in sensational form this year, showcasing his all-round skills and making significant contributions to his team.

During the CWC Qualifiers, McMullen emerged as Scotland's top scorer with an incredible tally of 364 runs and took an equally impressive 13 wickets in seven matches. His batting innings featured two remarkable centuries and a half-century, while his best bowling performance was a superb 5/34 in the opening match.

For these reasons, McMullen is our top pick as captain or vice-captain of your SCO vs GER Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's SCO vs GER Dream11 Contest? Brandon McMullen Richard Berrington 0 votes