Scotland vs Germany - Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2023

Scotland will take on Germany in match number three of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2023 at the Goldenacre, Edinburgh on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCO vs GER Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Scotland will start this game as overwhelming favourites. They have not played a T20I since the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November last year. However, they have been in top form and they almost made it to the ODI World Cup as they impressed in the Qualifiers. Their squad seems to be well-rounded as well.

Meanwhile, Germany has an excellent T20I record. They have a win-loss record of 30-16 and have won each of their last six games. They beat Belgium 4-0 before downing Austria 2-0. But they will have an uphill task against a strong Scotland side.

SCO vs GER, Match Details

The third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2023 between Scotland and Germany will be played on July 20, 2023, at Goldenacre, Edinburgh. The game is set to take place at 8 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SCO vs GER

Date & Time: July 20th 2023, 8 PM IST

Venue: Goldenacre, Edinburgh

Pitch Report

The track at the Goldenacre in Edinburgh is likely to be a good one to bat on and a score of around 160-165 could be par. The seamers may find some nip and movement early on with the new ball. Spinners may get a bit of turn as well.

SCO vs GER Probable Playing 11 today

Scotland Team News

No major injury concerns.

Scotland Probable Playing XI: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Ollie Hairs, Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

Germany Team News

No major injury concerns.

Germany Probable Playing XI: Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Joshua van Heerden, Michael Richardson (wk), Faisal Mubashir, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Dieter Klein, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Sahir Naqash, Harmanjot Singh

Today’s SCO vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Cross

Matthew Cross batted well in the World Cup Qualifiers and he made 163 runs in seven innings. The Scotland wicket-keeper batter has got 993 runs at an average of 22.56 and a strike-rate of 115.46 in his T20I career.

Top Batter Pick

Joshua van Heerden

Joshua van Heerden has played only five T20Is in his career, but he has accumulated 111 runs in four innings at a strike-rate of 108.82. He can even chip in nicely with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Venkatraman Ganesan

Venkatraman Ganesan can make effective contributions with both bat and ball. The Germany skipper and off-spinning all-rounder has scored 606 runs at a strike-rate of 105.94 and he has taken 24 scalps at an economy of 5.26 in his T20I career.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Watt

Mark Watt is an experienced cricketer and the Scotland left-arm spinner has been in good form. He took 10 scalps from seven matches at an economy of 4.73 in the World Cup Qualifiers. He has taken 62 wickets from 52 matches in his T20I career.

SCO vs GER match captain and vice-captain choices

Brandon McMullen

Brandon McMullen is set to make his T20I debut and he had a magnificent run in the World Cup Qualifiers. The seam-bowling all-rounder racked up 364 runs at an average of 52 and he took 13 scalps at an economy rate of 4.85.

George Munsey

George Munsey may not be in the best of forms and did not have a great run in the World Cup Qualifiers. However, the left-hander was Scotland’s leading run-getter in T20Is last year (168 runs in five innings). His career T20I strike-rate reads 141.53 and he has scored 1,438 which includes one ton and nine fifties.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Brandon McMullen (SCO)

George Munsey (SCO)

Mark Watt (SCO)

Venkatraman Ganesan (GER)

Richie Berrington (SCO)

SCO vs GER match expert tips

Scotland are the in-form team and have some big names in their ranks. Thus, at least seven of their players can be picked. The likes of George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, and Mark Watt will be the ones to watch out for.

SCO vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Scotland vs Germany - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Cross

Batters: Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Joshua van Heerden, Harmanjot Singh

All-rounders: Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Venkatraman Ganesan

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi

SCO vs GER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Scotland vs Germany - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Cross

Batters: Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Joshua van Heerden

All-rounders: Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Venkatraman Ganesan

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Safyaan Sharif