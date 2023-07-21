Scotland vs Jersey - Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2023

Scotland (SCO) will take on Jersey (JER) in Match 6 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2023 at the Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh on Friday, July 21.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCO vs JER Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams started the tournament with big wins. Hosts Scotland absolutely thrashed Germany as they racked up a massive 234/5 in 20 overs before restricting Germany to 65/7 in 11 overs. Scotland ended up winning by 72 runs by the D/L method. Meanwhile, Jersey restricted Austria to just 104/9 in 20 overs before they hunted it down in just 9.2 overs.

SCO vs JER, Match Details

Match 6 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2023 between Scotland and Jersey will be played on July 21, 2023, at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. The game is set to take place at 08:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SCO vs JER

Date & Time: July 21, 2023, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Pitch Report

The track at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh is likely to be a good one to bat on. The pacers did well in the last game, especially with the new ball while the spinners also found some assistance. Thus, a relatively high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

SCO vs JER Probable Playing 11 today

Scotland Team News

No major injury concerns.

Scotland Probable Playing XI: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves

Jersey Team News

No major injury concerns.

Jersey Probable Playing XI: Harrison Carlyon, Charlie Brennan, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe (wk), Jonty Jenner, Benjamin Ward, Josh Lawrenson, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles

Today’s SCO vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Asa Tribe (1 match, 1 catch, 2 stumpings)

Asa Tribe did not bat but he returned with one catch and two stumpings in Jersey’s first game. He has scored 326 runs at a strike rate of 120.74 in his T20I career.

Top Batter Pick

Richie Berrington (1 match, 60 runs)

Richie Berrington batted excellently in the last game. The Scotland skipper smacked 60 from just 31 deliveries and his knock comprised of six fours and three sixes. He can even chip in with the ball if required.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Leask (1 match, 38 runs, 1 wicket)

Michael Leask contributed brilliantly in the game against Germany. The off-spinning all-rounder struck 38 off just 14 balls (four fours and three sixes) and he also picked up one wicket in the only over he bowled.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Watt (1 match, 2 wickets)

Mark Watt bowled a wonderful spell against Germany. The Scotland left-arm spinner returned with figures of 2/12 from three overs. He has taken 64 wickets from 52 T20Is in his career.

SCO vs JER match captain and vice-captain choices

Ollie Hairs (1 match, 73 runs)

Ollie Hairs smashed a superb 73 off 36 balls in Scotland’s first match against Germany. He struck eight fours and five sixes. His overall T20I strike rate reads 173.60.

Nick Greenwood (1 match, 50 runs, 2 wickets)

Nick Greenwood had a big all-round impact in the last encounter for Jersey. He bowled three overs and returned with figures of 2/10. He got an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls in which he hit eight fours and one six.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCO vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ollie Hairs 73 runs in 1 match Nick Greenwood 50 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Michael Leask 38 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Mark Watt 2 wickets in 1 match Richie Berrington 60 runs in 1 match

SCO vs JER match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and quality top-order batters and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Richie Berrington, Ollie Hairs, Harrison Carlyon, and Nick Greenwood will be the ones to watch out for.

SCO vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Scotland vs Jersey - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Asa Tribe

Batters: Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Nick Greenwood

All-rounders: Julius Sumerauer, Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Harrison Carlyon

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif

SCO vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Scotland vs Jersey - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Cross

Batters: Richie Berrington, Ollie Hairs, Nick Greenwood

All-rounders: Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Harrison Carlyon

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Charles Perchard, Gavin Main