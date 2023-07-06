SCO vs NED Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – July 6, 2023

The Netherlands and Scotland will square off at the Queens Sports Club in a crucial match on Thursday, July 6. This is going to be a must-win contest for both sides.

Both the Netherlands and Scotland have won three of their four games so far. If Scotland win this game, they will seal a World Cup berth. The Netherlands, on the other hand, will look to beat Scotland by a huge margin to give themselves a chance of making it to the ICC ODI World Cup in India later this year.

Here we are looking at three players who could be picked as captain or vice-captain for SCO vs NED Dream11 Prediction.

#3 Logan van Beek (NED)- 9 Credits

Netherlands v England - 2nd One Day International

Logan van Beek has scalped 11 wickets so far in six matches at an economy of 5.29 in the ongoing tournament. After showing his brilliance throughout the tournament, he went wicketless in the last outing against Oman.

Van Beek will like to make a strong comeback in the upcoming match against Scotland as an all-rounder. Logan van Beek is a good pick as captain or vice-captain for SCO vs NED Dream11 Prediction.

#2 Mark Watt (SCO)- 8.5 Credits

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Mark Watt has accumulated 151 runs and also picked up nine wickets at an economy of 4.35. In the match against Sri Lanka, he claimed three wickets while conceding 52 runs in his 10 overs.

Even in the last outing against Zimbabwe, Watt scored an unbeaten 21 off 15 balls and then returned with figures of 1/36 in his nine overs. Mark Watt will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for SCO vs NED Dream11 Prediction.

#1 Brandon McMullen (SCO)- 9 Credits

Brandon McMullen has scored 258 runs and picked up 12 wickets at an economy of 5.26 so far in the tournament. He played the perfect all-rounder with his match-winning performance against the West Indies, accumulating 69 runs and claiming three wickets conceding 32 runs.

McMullen is currently the highest run-scorer for Scotland and will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for SCO vs NED Dream11 Prediction.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points today? Logan van Beek Mark Watt 0 votes