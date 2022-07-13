SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match

Nepal (NEP) is set to face Scotland (SCO) as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle at Titwood in Glasgow on Wednesday, July 13.

Scotland put in a brilliant performance against Namibia in their previous game, with the likes of Mark Watt and Gavin Main impressing with the ball. Although they have a relatively new captain in Richie Berrington at the helm, the Scots boast a good blend of youth and experience and will fancy their chances of bagging another win. Nepal, meanwhile, couldn't quite get the better of Namibia in their previous ODI. Regardless, they have a strong bowling attack led by Sandeep Lamichhane, holding them in good stead. With both sides eyeing a big win, an intriguing game beckons in Glasgow.

SCO vs NEP Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer, Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), George Munsey, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main and Hamza Tahir.

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dev Khanal, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh, Aarif Sheikh, Mohammad Aadil Khan, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Bashir Ahamad.

Match Details

SCO vs NEP, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Date and Time: 13th July 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Titwood, Glasgow

Pitch Report

Although a good batting track is expected in Glasgow, the batters will have to be wary early on. The new ball should swing around, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the conditions should ease out and allow the batters to play their shots more freely. There could be some extra bounce available for the spinners, who will be key in the middle overs. Batting first will be the preferred option, with anything over 240 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s SCO vs NEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matt Cross: Matt Cross is a talented batter who has a decent ODI record to his name. Although he has been utilized in various positions in the batting unit, Cross' best performances have come at the top of the order. Given his recent form and ability to score big runs, Cross should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

George Munsey: George Munsey is one of the most destructive batters on the Associate cricket circuit. The southpaw, who has played in the English One-Day Cup in the past, has a terrific record in white-ball cricket and is a decent player of both pace and spin. With Munsey getting some runs in the previous game as well, he is a good addition to your SCO vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

KC Karan: KC Karan has been in sensational form over the last month or so, picking up wickets for fun. Karan can also hold his own with the bat in the lower-middle order. Given the form that he is in on the bowling front, KC Karan should find a place in your SCO vs NEP Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep Lamichhane is one of the best leg-spinners in this format, with his record speaking for itself. The leggie picked up four wickets against Namibia in his previous ODI, using his variations to good effect. With the conditions also playing into his hands, Lamichhane could be amongst the wickets against Scotland as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in SCO vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

KC Karan (NEP)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Mark Watt (SCO)

Important stats for SCO vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Calum MacLeod - 2478 runs in 79 ODI matches, Average: 34.42

Rohit Paudel - 745 runs in 22 ODI matches, Average: 39.21

Sandeep Lamichhane - 62 wickets in 27 ODI matches, Average: 15.66

SCO vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Cricket World Cup League 2)

SCO vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cross, C MacLeod, G Munsey, R Kumar Paudel, A Sheikh, M Leask, KC Karan, D Singh Airee, G Main, M Watt and S Lamichhane

Captain: C MacLeod. Vice-captain: D Singh Airee.

SCO vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cross, C MacLeod, R Berrington, R Kumar Paudel, Asif Sheikh, S Sharif, KC Karan, D Singh Airee, H Tahir, M Watt and S Lamichhane

Captain: M Cross. Vice-captain: R Kumar Paudel.

